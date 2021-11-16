ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500 Sets Sights on Record High as Retailers Rally

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The S&P 500 jumped Tuesday to near record highs, led by retailers following a rally in Home Depot and optimism on the economy after data showed consumer spending remained buoyant. The S&P 500 rose 0.53% to 4,707.90, just shy of its all time high of 4,718.50. The...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs after Powell nomination

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Monday after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the bank for a second term, keeping the status quo as the central bank plans to wind down pandemic-era stimulus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
investing.com

Needham Stick to Their Buy Rating for Jamf Holding

Needham analyst Joshua Reilly maintained a Buy rating on Jamf Holding on Monday, setting a price target of $55, which is approximately 74.83% above the present share price of $31.46. Reilly expects Jamf Holding to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.26 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
STOCKS
USA Today

Why's the Dow down while the S&P and Nasdaq are hitting record highs?

The stock market was sharply mixed on Friday, with investors getting two very different pictures of what's happening in the market. If you look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average(DJINDICES: ^DJI), you'd think that Wall Street was sharply lower, with the Dow trading down 175 points to 35,696 as of 12:30 p.m. ET. However, the S&P 500(SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was up 8 points to 4,712, and the Nasdaq Composite(NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) jumped 112 points to 16,106 – both in line to set new record highs if they can keep their current levels.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
investing.com

Dow Futures Rise 90 Pts; Auto Sector in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Monday, starting the Thanksgiving week on a positive note ahead of the release of the minutes from the last Federal Reserve Meeting and a deluge of important economic data. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 90...
MARKETS
investing.com

India shares lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.96%

Investing.com – India equities were lower at the close on Monday, as losses in the Real Estate , Consumer Durables and Auto sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 declined 1.96% to hit a new 1-month low, while the BSE Sensex 30 index lost 1.96%.
STOCKS
investing.com

L3Harris' Elliott Wave Pattern Points To A 40% Drop

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), formed by the 2019 merger between L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation, is the sixth largest US defense contractor. The company is decently profitable and financially sound, which helps explain why the stock is hovering close to its all-time high. And indeed, L3Harris has been very generous to...
STOCKS
investing.com

Rivian Falls Premarket; Tesla and Uber Rise

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, November 22nd. Please refresh for updates. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock fell 4.3% after the electric car manufacturer abandoned plans to jointly develop an electric vehicle with auto giant Ford (NYSE:F) were ended. Ford stock was down 0.6%. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Investing Com#Home Depot#Wmt#Target Corporation#The Commerce Department#Qcom#Snapdragon#Covid
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Russell 2000 Setting Up To Outperform This Week

Contracts on the Russell 2000 Index are leading a rally among US futures ahead of Monday's Wall Street session, at the start the holiday-shortened Thanksgiving week. If history is a guide, considering seasonality statistics, the broader US market will rally, as it has done most often during this period based on data since 1950.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Technology ETF XLK hits record high, rising 32% YTD to beat the S&P 500

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) opened Monday’s trading session +1.6% to hit an all-time high of $174.25 as the fund continues to outperform the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). XLK has outperformed SPY both over a one-year period and YTD performance. From a one-year viewpoint XLK...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Tech stocks turn solidly lower midday Monday as benchmark 10-year Treasury punches up to 1.60% to start Thanksgiving week

The Nasdaq Composite on Monday pivoted into negative territory, and the broader stock market was off its best levels of the session, as Treasury rates rose, putting pressure on the yield-sensitive index. The Nasdaq was trading near the lows of the session, down 0.8% at around 15,930, after setting an intraday record earlier at 16,212.23. The downturn for the benchmark came as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 1.60%, from 1.535% on Friday afternoon. The rise in yields comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated by President Joe Biden for a second term as head of the U.S. central bank, as had been widely expected. Meanwhile, the other benchmarks were trading solidly higher but off their best levels. The S&P 500 index was trading off 0.3% at around 4,712, after establishing an intraday all-time high at 4,743.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.6% higher at roughly 35,825. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and see an abbreviated session Friday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cisco, Dow Inc. share gains contribute to Dow's 250-point climb

Shares of Cisco and Dow Inc. are trading higher Monday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 255 points (0.7%) higher, as shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Dow Inc. (DOW) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Cisco's shares have climbed $1.72 (3.2%) while those of Dow Inc. have risen $1.60 (2.8%), combining for a roughly 22-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Chevron (CVX) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
investing.com

Avaya Rallies on Earnings, Revenue Beat

Investing.com — Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) shares strengthened 22% Monday after it reported better than expected fourth-quarter results. The U.S. technology firm announced earnings per share of 77 cents on revenue of $760 million. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 72 cents on revenue of $740.87 million. Jim Chirico,...
STOCKS
WSAV News 3

US stocks rise after Biden taps Powell for a new Fed term

(AP) — Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as investors head into a holiday-shortened week with reassurance about leadership at the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 12:01 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227 points, or 0.6%, to 35,830 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%. Bond […]
STOCKS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy