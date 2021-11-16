ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Now.gg launches cloud payments, giving mobile game devs a 95% rev share

By Jon Jordan
pocketgamer.biz
 6 days ago

Mobile cloud outfit Now.gg - a sister company to BlueStacks- has launched a new payment system that mobile game developers can use to get 95 per cent of revenues. As well as handling fiat currencies, Now.gg's cloud payment system will also enable users to...

www.pocketgamer.biz

Comments / 0

Related
pocketgamer.biz

Turkish dev studio Hadi raises $5.2 million for casual mobile games

Istanbul-based mobile developer Hadi has raised $5.2 million following a seed funding round. As reported by VentureBeat, the funding round was led by Griffin Gaming Partners and featured participation from angel investors, including Tripledot co-founder Akin Babayigit. Hadi was co-founded in August 2021 by former Gram Games creative director Mark...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

HyperBid: Gameanalytics launches a new mediation platform for mobile games publishers and developers

GameAnalytics, the analytics platform having its userbase amongst more than 100,000 game developers, has announced the launch of HyperBid, which will be a powerful new mediation platform specifically engineered for mobile games publishers and developers. Hyperbid comes with more than 30 integrations with leading global networks and bidding partners across...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Netflix Launches 5 Mobile Games for Subscribers Worldwide

UPDATE: Starting Nov. 10, Netflix will bring its mobile games to iOS, too. As TechCrunch reports, Netflix is adding a Games tab to its mobile apps, but to get the games, you'll be redirected to the App Store (or Google Play on Android) to download the title. Original Story 11/3:If...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Devs#Rev#Gaming#Now Gg#Bluestacks#Cryptocurrencies#Nft#Idfa
u.today

Video Game Devs Show Growing Interest in Crypto, NFTs: Stratis Report

How many game developers are considering using NFTs?. Stratis, the first-ever blockchain platform focused on Microsoft's .NET community and compatible with Microsoft's cloud services, released a report in collaboration with the multi-award-winning researcher, Opinium. How many game developers are considering using NFTs?. According to a press release shared with U.Today...
VIDEO GAMES
nfcw.com

Sri Lanka launches national QR code mobile payments solution

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has begun a nationwide rollout of the LankaQR digital payments solution that enables consumers to make payments to merchants and service providers directly from their bank account by scanning a QR code with their mobile device. The solution supports the CBSL’s LankaQR standard...
WORLD
bitcoinist.com

Why Most Game Devs Are Hungry For NFTs, Stratis Study Shows

A recent study shows a majority of game developers in the United States and England are incorporating NFTs and other blockchains features into games, which allows remarkable change for the way production, content, economy, market, and earnings have been seen until now by the gaming world. NFTs are digital assets...
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

Niantic Launches Lightship AR Dev Kit & $20 Million Creators Fund

Tech companies left and right are revealing their metaverse plans and yesterday augmented reality (AR) company Niantic did just that. Famous for its Pokemon Go videogame Niantic announced the official launch of its Lightship platform, rolling out a software development kit (SDK) for creators as well as a new $20 million USD fund to help companies build AR experiences.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
TechCrunch

Qualcomm launches new AR dev kit, acquires Clay AIR

To build out the software ecosystem, Qualcomm lined up a wide range of partners, including Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, Niantic’s Lightship platform, Unity, Viacom CBS and others. Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile U.S. are also partnering with Qualcomm to support startups that use Snapdragon Spaces through the hubraum program. For now,...
TECHNOLOGY
cr80news.com

Xavier launches mobile credential with Transact

Xavier University has become the latest campus to partner with Transact to provision a mobile credential to its campus community. The university’s new Xavier One Pass app enables students to access their All Cards — Xavier’s student ID — from their smartphones and smartwatches. As reported by Xavier Newswire, the...
NFL
videogameschronicle.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming has officially launched for consoles

Microsoft has officially launched Xbox Cloud Gaming for consoles. It’s now available for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription in 25 regions with Brazil to follow. “This capability will initially roll out with our November release to a subset of Xbox gamers...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Perspective

HyperX Launching Cloud Core Wireless Gaming Headset

The spatial audio trend continues, as HyperX is announcing the launch of their Cloud Core Wireless headset which features the technology via DTS Headphone:X, and the headset also boasts a premium build featuring an aluminum frame construction as well as “soft leatherette and plush memory foam for signature HyperX comfort”.
RETAIL
pocketgamer.biz

Thunderful acquires indie mobile game dev Early Morning Studio

Swedish games outfit Thunderful Group has acquired Swedish indie mobile game developer Early Morning Studio for an undisclosed amount. The Stockholm-based developer is best known for its self-published mobile RPG Vampire's Fall: Origins, which has accumulated over 10 million players, and Champions of Avan. The studio is currently developing the...
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Duelist King Nominated as Blockchain Game Dev of the Year

Nicole Nguyen is the co-founder of Duelist King, the first NFT game powered by Dual Launch via OccamRazer IDO and PancakeSwap IFO. She says the most exciting technology of the present is blockchain because it has the potential to empower individuals and indie game studios versus big game distributors. Nguyen was the key organizer of the first mass-scale blockchain conference in Vietnam - Vietnam Blockchain Week - and the first blockchain hackathon in Vietnam. Nguyen also runs a regional blockchain media and VC called Asia Blockchain Review and Infinity Blockchain Ventures.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

Stillfront devs Goodgame and Candywriter to launch German version of BitLife

German games outfit Goodgame Studios has partnered with US developer Candywriter to launch BitLife in Germany. BitLife is a text-based simulation mobile game where players make choices to become a "model citizen", such as building a family or finding the perfect job. The partnership will see BitLife culturally adapted for...
VIDEO GAMES
thepaypers.com

epay launches recurring payments solution

Germany-based full service payment provider payment epay has announced launches for its new recurring payment solution. The launch enables companies and brand partners worldwide to offer their digital products on a subscription basis. At the same time, the possible uses of epay's digital content portfolio will be expanded. With the new epay solution, retailers, telecommunications companies and brands can generate recurring revenue from products that were previously sold through a single transaction. Brands with digital products will get access to epay's global sales partners and their reach to consumers and sales partners can use epay's connection to its providers and strategic partners to expand their product portfolio with subscription products for their customers.
BUSINESS
gamingbolt.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Launches on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Microsoft has smartly sidestepped a lot of the problems that Google ran into where cloud gaming is concerned, because unlike Stadia, they’re not putting all their eggs in one basket. Even so, Xbox Cloud Gaming (or xCloud, as many still like to call it) is something that the company has been investing in heavily, and clearly, they intend to keep expanding it and bringing the streaming service to more people.
VIDEO GAMES
mobileindustryeye.com

Frameplay and Kochava launch first impression to conversion attribution campaign in mobile games

In-game advertising firm, Frameplay, and omnichannel attribution company, Kochava, have launched a first-to-market impression to conversion attribution campaign in a mobile video game environment for a leading powersports company. The results of the first-ever impression to conversion campaign proved to be extremely successful, with a 2% view-through attribution rate. For...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Northgard Devs' Wartales Early Access Launch Date Revealed

Shiro Games announced that Wartales will debut in Steam's Early Access on December 1. On this occasion, a new trailer was released. Release Date: December 1, 2021 (Early Access) We finally got to know the release date of Wartales, a production combining elements of strategy and RPG, which is being...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

PGC Digital: How to supercharge your player community

Speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital Next, Neon Doctrine co-founder Vladislav Tsopljak discussed methods of supercharging a player community and the reasons for developing one. Tsopljak lists the three big benefits of building a player community are boosting a game's visibility, reducing marketing costs, and creating healthy communities to help...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy