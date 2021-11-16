Now.gg launches cloud payments, giving mobile game devs a 95% rev share

Germany-based full service payment provider payment epay has announced launches for its new recurring payment solution. The launch enables companies and brand partners worldwide to offer their digital products on a subscription basis. At the same time, the possible uses of epay's digital content portfolio will be expanded. With the new epay solution, retailers, telecommunications companies and brands can generate recurring revenue from products that were previously sold through a single transaction. Brands with digital products will get access to epay's global sales partners and their reach to consumers and sales partners can use epay's connection to its providers and strategic partners to expand their product portfolio with subscription products for their customers.

