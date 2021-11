BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) — A three-alarm fire tore through an auto parts business in Baldwin Park Tuesday night. Nov. 10, 2021. (CBSLA) The fire was reported at 9:06 p.m. in the 13400 block of East Dalewood Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Sky2 was over the scene as the blaze ripped through the building and collapsed the roof. California Highway Patrol shut down the Baldwin Park offramp at the 10 Freeway while crews battled the flames. There were no injuries and no surrounding businesses were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BALDWIN PARK, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO