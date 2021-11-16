Best sandbag weight

While we tend to connect weight with health (or lack thereof), new science is questioning whether that connection is valid, and whether weight loss is always necessary. “The prevalence of obesity around the world has tripled over the past 40 years, and, along with that rise, dieting and attempts to lose weight also have soared,” notes Maggie McNamara, Marketing Director, Gencor. “But according to a review article published September 20 in the journal iScience, when it comes to getting healthy and reducing mortality risk, increasing physical activity and improving fitness appear to be superior to weight loss. Employing a weight-neutral approach to the treatment of obesity-related health conditions also reduces the health risks associated with yo-yo dieting. In a weight-obsessed culture, it may be challenging for programs that are not focused on weight loss to gain traction, but the future of weight management is moving towards activity and exercise and effective supplementation with ingredients that make a difference. Weight management, after all, involves adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes a knowledge of nutrition and exercise, a positive attitude, and the right kind of motivation. Internal motives such as better health, increased energy, self-esteem, and personal control increase the chances of lifelong weight management success.”

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 4 DAYS AGO