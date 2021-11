There is no doubt that stem cells have promising roles in medical care, and many clinics provide stem-cell therapies as their primary therapy or as a prominent offering in a buffet of services. They are not regulated by the FDA but use a halo of eminence and “evidence” to create the trust necessary to make the sale. Their methodology uses forms of medical misdirection we all experience in the news around COVID-19 therapies.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO