Good things come in small and large packages, and for babies and toddlers, it is especially important to pick the right Christmas present according to their capabilities, interest and age group. To kick off the season of gift giving, this guide offers items that are appropriate for newborn to toddlers ages 3 and older. There are gifts that will “grow” with children like an activity mat or fire-engine-red customizable tricycle. This year’s selection includes ‘90s throwback words and a modern take on architecture in the form of vibrantly colored books. There’s a table and chair set, plush toys and more; keep reading to discover all. Reports of shipping delays are ongoing but the bright spot is that items in this gift guide are currently available.

