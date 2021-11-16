ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I didn’t know Parliament was very weak -Alban Bagbin

By Richard Frimpong
primenewsghana.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has stated that he never had the full details of how the Ghanaian Parliament is weak until he assumed office as Speaker of the eighth Parliament of Ghana. He said that for the past 28 years, the focus of Parliament was to only...

