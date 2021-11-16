ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

WHO Says Delta Variant Accounts for 99% of Covid Cases Around the World

By Robert Towey, CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost all of the up to 900,000 Covid cases sequenced worldwide over the last 60 days originated from the delta strain, Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid, said. Europe accounted for roughly 60% of the more than 3.3 million new cases in the world last week,...

