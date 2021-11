The Appomattox County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing, voted to hold two more, and voted on a number of other matters in its October meeting. The public hearing concerned the county’s Comprehensive Plan, but there were no public comments. The Planning Commission had worked on the updated plan and held their own public hearing, also receiving no public comments. The commission had voted unanimously to recommend approval of the updated Comprehensive Plan, according to the BOS agenda packet.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO