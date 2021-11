Gary Bryant Jr. was targeted three times in the first half of the Crosstown Showdown, making one catch for 16 yards. He had been held silent for the first 30 minutes of the game, so USC tried to get him involved immediately in the second half, targeting him with a receiver screen on its opening play of the second half. It failed as Bryant's teammates didn't get any blocks to give him some space (something that happened twice more for Bryant in the second half with all three plays producing a one-yard loss).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO