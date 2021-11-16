US journalist jailed for months in Myanmar lands in New York – The Denver Post

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
A federal judge has ordered two Colorado lawyers who filed a lawsuit late last year challenging the 2020 election results to pay nearly $187,000 to defray the legal fees of groups they sued, arguing that the hefty penalty was proper to deter others from using frivolous suits to undermine the democratic system.
Russia sees a decided risk of “possible armed conflicts” with NATO member states in Europe, according to one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security advisers. Still, senior trans-Atlantic officials think the Kremlin might be targeting a smaller dictatorship.
Robert Mann, a mass communication professor at Louisiana State University and former press secretary for Democratic senators Russell Long and John Breaux of Louisiana, is the author of “Backrooms and Bayous: My Life in Louisiana Politics.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Many Americans took fresh...
It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. "Stop golfing and concede," Republican Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan tweeted at Donald Trump on Sunday, November 22. Hogan said the president's "ridiculous challenges that are not based on fact need to end." "We've...
JALALABAD, Afghanistan — The Taliban has expanded its shadowy war against the Islamic State branch in Afghanistan, deploying hundreds more fighters to this eastern province in an increasingly violent fight and critical test of the group’s counterterrorism abilities after the U.S. troop withdrawal. More than 1,300 additional Taliban fighters have...
A North Dakota farmer has been detained in Ukraine on allegations that he tried to arrange the assassination of a Ukrainian agriculture official. However, Kurt Groszhans’ family and friends say he’s an honest businessman who appears to have gotten “tangled up” with the “wrong people.”. “He's just a good person,...
Former U.S. Surgeon General and Indiana state health commissioner Dr. Jerome Adams says a winter COVID-19 surge in Indiana isn’t a matter of “if” but “how bad.”. Adams advised Hoosiers to get vaccinated if they are unvaccinated, and receive booster shots if they are eligible -- especially ahead of the holiday season.
MANILA, Nov 21 (Reuters) – The Philippines’ defense chief said on Sunday a military resupply mission for the country’s troops stationed on an atoll in the South China Sea will resume this week, after it was aborted last week when it was blocked by Chinese coast guard. Defense Secretary Delfin...
Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
Donald Trump’s pollster thinks he will run for the White House again in 2024, with a path to victory through five states he lost to Joe Biden in 2020: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. But Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney and fixer who is fresh out of house arrest,...
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member, told CNBC that people should get their boosters as soon as possible because breakthrough infections are occurring more than the public realizes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared Pfizer and Moderna boosters for all adults on Friday. The agency previously cleared...
On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
If there is one lesson to be learned from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, it is that lies that lead to rioting should no longer be tolerated. Far too often, Democrats have peddled numerous falsehoods resulting in chaos and destruction. While the trial focused on a teenager who decided to act when his government would not protect people, it started with the lie told by many Democrats that Jacob Blake was an innocent black man killed by police. As a country, we must say "no more" when it comes to these incendiary Democratic deceptions.
