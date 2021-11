WASHINGTON – A New Jersey man was sentenced today to 41 months in prison for assaulting a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer and committing other criminal conduct during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election. The defendant is the first to be sentenced of the more than 210 individuals charged in this investigation with the federal offense of assault on a police officer.

