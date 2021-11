Since the latter half of 2019, JK Rowling has been attracting the ire of celebrities, activist groups, and ardent fans of her Harry Potter novels because of her controversial opinions on transgender people and what rights they should or should not have. And as she continues to openly air her views and stands by them, WarnerMedia has quietly made the decision to not add the creator of the Wizarding World to Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the recently announced 20th-anniversary retrospective that will air on HBO Max.

