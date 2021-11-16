ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer Will Allow Its COVID Pill to Be Made and Sold Cheaply in Poor Countries

By Stephanie Nolen, Rebecca Robbins, New York Times
WRAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURBAN, South Africa — Pfizer announced a deal Tuesday to allow its promising COVID-19 treatment to be made and sold inexpensively in 95 poorer nations that are home to more than half of the world’s population. The agreement follows a similar arrangement negotiated by Merck last month, and together...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CNET

Moderna requests authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine booster for all adults. What to know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Moderna on Wednesday asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of its COVID-19 booster shot for all adults. More states continue broadening the guidelines for who's eligible to get a booster dose. That means you might already be eligible to get an extra dose of the Moderna vaccine -- or another vaccine brand -- to further protect yourself. We'll walk you through who meets the guidelines for receiving the Moderna booster dose and when you can get it. We'll also explain mixing and matching vaccines from the different drug-makers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newyorkcitynews.net

Pfizer widens access to its anti-Covid pill

Pfizer has agreed to grant a royalty-free license to sell its anti-coronavirus pill in nearly 100 developing countries around the world. Under the agreement signed with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a UN-backed public health organization, Pfizer will not receive royalties on the sales of its promising antiviral pill in 95 poorer countries, including the states of Sub-Saharan Africa. The measure allows MPP to grant sub-licenses to "qualified" generic medicine manufacturers in each country.
INDUSTRY
Fox News

Pfizer will let other companies make its COVID-19 pill

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill, a move that could make the treatment available to more than half of the world’s population. In a statement issued Tuesday, Pfizer said it would grant a license for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pill#Durban#The Medicines Patent Pool#The United Nations
Wbaltv.com

Pfizer to allow broader global access to its experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill

Pfizer said Tuesday it signed a licensing agreement to allow broader global access to its experimental COVID-19 pill. The agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool, a United Nations-backed public health organization, would allow generic manufacturers to make the pill widely available in 95 low- and middle-income countries covering 53% of the world's population, the company said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer Develops Covid Pill and Allows Emerging Nations to Use the Formula

After providing the world with an effective and safe mRNA Coivd-19 vaccine, the US pharmaceutical company, Pfizer has decided to share he science behind its Covid pill. The Pfizer Covid pill has had great results in clinical trials and has been deemed safe by health organizations. The pill can cut severe cases and prevent deaths.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
drugstorenews.com

Pfizer allows generic drug manufacturers to produce its COVID-19 pill

Qualified generic medicine manufacturers worldwide that are granted sub-licenses will be able to supply PF-07321332 in combination with ritonavir in 95 countries. Pfizer and the Medicines Patent Pool, a United Nations-backed public health organization working to increase access to life-saving medicines for low- and middle-income countries, announced the signing of a voluntary license agreement for Pfizer’s COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate PF-07321332, which is administered in combination with low dose ritonavir (PF-07321332; ritonavir).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
MarketWatch

UPDATE: Pfizer to allow generics companies to make its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment, expand access to poorer countries

Pfizer Inc. said Tuesday it has signed a voluntary license agreement with United Nations-backed public health organization the Medicines Patent Pool that will allow generics makers to manufacture its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment. The move will help expand access to the drug to low and middle-income countries. Under the terms of the main license agreement, qualified generic medicine manufacturers worldwide that are granted sub-licenses "will be able to supply PF-07321332 in combination with ritonavir to 95 countries, covering up to approximately 53% of the world's population," the company said in a statement. "This includes all low- and lower-middle-income...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Merck expects Covid pill to reach rich and poor countries simultaneously

US pharmaceutical giant Merck has vowed to avoid the pitfalls of the global Covid vaccine rollout by ensuring its new anti-coronavirus pill is made available in wealthy and poor countries at almost the same time. Paul Schaper, the company's executive director of global public policy, told AFP that Merck, known as MSD outside the US and Canada, began working on its access strategy from July 2020, long before the efficacy results of the drug it developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics were announced in October 2021. The United Kingdom last week became the first country to authorize molnupiravir. In a clinical trial, the antiviral was shown to cut Covid hospitalizations by 50 percent among newly infected people, and also prevented 100 percent of deaths. "We started developing our supply chain very early on," he said, with the company projecting it will have 10 million courses ready by the end of this year and at least double that figure in 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Knowridge Science Report

This common arthritis drug may save lives in COVID

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. The study is from Vanderbilt University. One author is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy