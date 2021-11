When it comes to the holidays, we are all wanting to eat, spend time with family and have a great time. However, over the weekend I was thinking about the music that we would be listening to for Thanksgiving. Halloween has music including the infamous "Thriller" by Michael Jackson and we all know that Christmas has classics for days. But aside from the stores skipping over Thanksgiving with decorations for Christmas. Has anyone ever thought about music that we could listen to on Turkey day?

MUSIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO