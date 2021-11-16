ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

DNA Analysis Confirms 2,000-Year-Old Sustainable Fishing Practices of Tsleil-Waututh Nation

ecomagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAncient Indigenous fishing practices can be used to inform sustainable management and conservation today, according to a new study from Simon Fraser University. Working with the Tsleil-Waututh Nation and using new palaeogenetic analytical techniques developed in SFU Archaeology's ancient DNA lab, directed by professor Dongya Yang, the results of a new...

www.ecomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

Newly Developed DNA Technique Confirms Identity of Sitting Bull's Great-Grandson

A man's claim to be the great-grandson of Sitting Bull has been confirmed using DNA taken from the Native American leader's scalp lock – billed as the first time genetic evidence has corroborated a family relationship between a historic figure and a living descendant. The breakthrough was made possible by...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Humans Have Broken One of The Natural Power Laws Governing Earth's Oceans

Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough. But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray. "Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology. "It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...
SCIENCE
ecomagazine.com

The GCRMN: Promoting, Utilizing and Sharing Coral Reef Monitoring Data to Better Guide Management

In shallow tropical marine waters, the symbiosis between tiny photosynthetic organisms, named zooxanthellae, and hard corals forms the foundation of one of the largest biologically structures on Earth: coral reefs. Despite representing less than 0.1% of the ocean’s area, these ecosystems provide shelter to about one quarter of all marine species. In addition to this tremendous diversity, coral reefs are crucial to the well-being of many human populations, providing benefits such as fisheries, economic resources from tourism, coastal protection, among others. At the same time, however, coral reefs are highly impacted by human activities, such as overfishing, destruction of habitats or land-based pollution, resulting in large areas of degraded reef that disrupt natural ecosystem processes. In addition to these direct impacts, are the effects of climate change, mostly with the higher risk of more frequent and powerful tropical storms, heat stress and ocean acidification, which can lead to increased destruction to the overall coral reef structure, coral bleaching, and reduced growth rates, respectively.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Analysis#Simon Fraser University#Mcmaster University#Commercial Fishing#Ancient Indigenous#The Tsleil Waututh Nation#Sfu Archaeology#Scientific Reports#European#Coast Salish
ecomagazine.com

Ocean Career: Seafloor Processes Principal Investigator at MBARI

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) invites qualiﬁed candidates to apply for a position as a Principal Investigator in science or engineering with a programmatic vision that advances understanding of seafloor processes and fosters the development of novel observational capabilities and/or methods. Candidate interests may span the fields of...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Experts Mapping Out the Ocean Floor Unearthed Historic and Shocking Discovery

Researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently discovered a historic find while scanning the ocean floor: a World War II-era oil ship. The SS Bloody Marsh is the name of the lost oil ship. Its construction was finished in 1943, and it met its demise the following year when it was hit by a torpedo fired by a German U-boat. During the war, it was constructed as part of an attempt to move more oil ships into the Atlantic and toward Europe.
SCIENCE
ecomagazine.com

New Report: Alarming Knowledge Gaps in the Global Status of Marine Life

The GOOS BioEco Panel and its partners undertook a global survey and published their findings in a new paper. The GOOS BioEco Panel and its partners undertook a global survey and published their findings in a new paper last week. These findings will allow GOOS and its partners to prioritize and focus its activities to build global coverage for the EOVs. The results are based on the 203 currently active, long-term observing programs that responded to the survey, and are published in the Frontiers in Marine Science journal. The Survey was undertaken by the GOOS BioEco panel in partnership with Future Earth and the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis.
WILDLIFE
ecomagazine.com

Ocean Career: Coastal Ecologist at Point Blue Conservation Science

Point Blue Conservation Science’s Monterey Program is centered on conservation of western snowy plovers and the sandy beach and dune ecosystem along the central California coast. Working closely with the United States Fish & Wildlife Service, California Department of Parks & Recreation, California Department of Fish & Wildlife and other...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Archaeology
ecomagazine.com

Ocean Career: Fisheries Scientist at Cefas

A central role of Cefas is to provide science evidence and advice to the UK government on fisheries related topics in an increasingly busy marine space. In their 25-year Environment Plan, the UK government committed to develop a sustainable and profitable fishing sector, whilst pledging to protect at least 30% of the global ocean within MPAs by 2030. At COP26 (2021), the Global Offshore Wind Alliance was launched by the Global Wind Energy Council in a bid to encourage government and private sectors to collaborate in utilising offshore wind power. In the same marine areas, the offshore wind power industry is rapidly expanding to meet targets of 40 GW of power by 2030 and to achieve 'net zero' by 2050 as stated in the updated Climate Change Act. The potential effects and subsequent impacts (both positive and negative) on fisheries species and their stocks of these Government commitments is a focal issue to address in terms of the sustainable and profitable allocation of marine resources in the upcoming years.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Why it's time to reconsider the ecological contribution of introduced species -- even in New Zealand

The loss of biodiversity is one of the most catastrophic developments of our time. The impacts will possibly outpace those of global warming. Growing evidence that humans have triggered a sixth global mass extinction means the protection of remaining species is a priority beyond dispute to secure ecological services such carbon cycling, clean water and air, and healthy oceans. The key drivers of species loss are climate change, habitat degradation, pollution, and exotic species that become invasive. This has led conservation ecologists to follow the simple rule of “protect natives, fight exotics”. If we had an unlimited budget, I would hardly challenge...
ANIMALS
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Unnerving Study Reveals There May Be No Warning For The Next Supervolcano Eruption

Some of the key warning signs that geologists typically look out for ahead of a supervolcanic eruption may not actually be present in every case, according to a detailed new study of the Toba volcano in Sumatra, Indonesia. The findings suggest that the gigantic eruptions from Toba some 840,000 years ago and 75,000 years ago were not preceded by a sudden influx of magma into the volcano's reservoir. Instead, the magma collected steadily and silently ahead of the blasts. Crucially though, the second super-eruption needed less than half the time for magma to build up than the first – 600,000 years rather...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
ecomagazine.com

Ocean Career: Laboratory Assistant at UC Davis Bodega Marine Laboratory

To care for the ESA-Listed endangered species White Abalone, which is on the brink of extinction. The White Abalone is an ESA-listed endangered species which was overfished in the 20th century and is now on the brink of extinction. Out planting of captively bred animals is the essential method of saving the abalone as part of recovery efforts for the species.
SCIENCE
ArchDaily

How Emerging Practices Approach Sustainability in Architecture

How Emerging Practices Approach Sustainability in Architecture. The climate crisis has become a staple of the architecture discourse, with the field slowly acknowledging its contribution to environmental issues and seeking to reframe its values and approaches. However, there is an evident lack of commitment and consistency in addressing the matter and an absence of systemic change. Emerging practices, organizations and startups are carving a new architecture practice, slowly unfolding a paradigm shift beyond "green" add-ons and technical equipment. Addressing environmental issues on multiple levels, from policy and design strategies to materials and construction processes, the following are some of the actors reframing the profession's relationship with sustainability.
ENTERTAINMENT
ecomagazine.com

Study Reveals Complex Behavior of Sea Urchins Regarding the Predators’ Threat

Sea urchins, albeit having a limited and ancestral sensory system, can show a complex behaviour when escaping a predator. These marine invertebrates tend to move slowly and with unpredictable movements, but when they smell a predator, they escape following a ballistic motion -- straightforward, quick and directional -- to escape the threat.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy