ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Hub Group Receives Four Supply Chain Industry Awards

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (Nasdaq: HUBG) announced today that it has been recognized with four supply chain industry awards: Food Logistics Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider, Logistics Management Quest for Quality 2021, one of the Top 50 Third-Party Logistics Providers by Global Trade, and SupplyChainBrain 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2021.

  • In recognition of Hub Group's investment in specialized capabilities, which include its temperature-controlled intermodal and dedicated solutions, the company has been named to the Food Logistics Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers of 2021 list. Hub Group's Choptank Transport was also named to the list. This award recognizes companies for their commitment to improving their capabilities, operations, and technology to meet customers' food and beverage needs. This is the second Food Logistics award Hub Group has received this year for its work in the food and beverage industry. Earlier this year, Hub Group and Choptank Transport were named a Food Logistics Top Green Provider.
  • Hub Group won Logistics Management's Quest for Quality 2021 award and was voted among the top three in the intermodal marketing company category for industry-leading service despite the disruptions of the past year. For nearly 40 years, this award has been regarded as the most important measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence in the logistics industry.
  • Hub Group was named by Global Trade magazine as one of the Top 50 Third-Party Logistics Companies (3PLs) in the multimodal network category for 2021. Global Trade editors determined the 50 Leading 3PLs based on industry reputation, operational excellence, game-changing initiatives, disruptive technology, and innovation. As mentioned in Global Trade magazine, these companies were recognized for their critical efforts in moving goods despite the global challenges during the pandemic.
  • SupplyChainBrain named Hub Group's NSD last mile to its 100 Great Supply Chain Partners list of 2021 for delivering supply chain excellence. With this recognition, Hub Group ranks among the best in the industry for reliability, service excellence, value, knowledge of the customer's business, problem-solving skills, continuous improvement, after-sales support, a positive "can-do" attitude, global reach, and strong leadership.

"We are honored to receive these prestigious awards as we continue to grow and invest in our people, technology, and equipment," Hub Group's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer David Yeager said. "As we celebrate our 50 th anniversary, being recognized by our customers and the industry is a testament to the hard work and customer service our team members provide every day."

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers' needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers' supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with nearly $5 billion in revenue, our 6,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of "The Way Ahead" - a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

Source Hub Group Inc

Contact: Jennifer Telek 630-217-4772

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Global Extruders Industry Assessment 2021-2026 - Rise In Automation Worldwide Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Extruders Market by Extruder Type (Single-Screw, Twin-Screw, Ram), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer Goods), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Evaluate And Track Baby Product Companies | View Company Insights For 1,000 Baby Product Manufacturers And Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the baby product manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of baby products (such as baby blankets, car seats, formula, etc.).
BUSINESS
cn2.com

Business Leaders Discuss Issues on the Supply Chain Across Industries

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause people problems across throughout the world and as things return to a new sense of normal some industries are struggling to get back on track. Business leaders say more product delays could be on the horizon, but the...
ECONOMY
cushmanwakefield.com

Global Supply Chain Disruptions - Implications for Industrial & Logistics Real Estate

Global supply chains remain under immense pressure and will remain a challenge going into the fast-approaching holiday season. Demand for goods remains supercharged from several factors including unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, re-opening, growing confidence and a shift in consumer spending patterns. The supply-demand imbalance is putting intense pressure on...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#Global Trade#Hubg#Hub Group#Choptank Transport#Hub Group Won#Logistics Management
The Jewish Press

Kosherfest Report: Covid, Cannabis And The Supply Chain Highlighted As Kosher Industry Challenges

More than a year after the Covid pandemic broke out, the kosher food industry is feeling its impact. Many kosher certification agencies are finding it difficult to travel to food processing plants to make sure their certifications are being kept up to standards, and a lack of professional personnel compounds the problem. Overseas, company executives are choosing to opt for the kosher certification but not advertise the label on their food, fearing backlash from anti-Semitic groups who will avoid buying their products.
AGRICULTURE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

PMA-265 wins Navy Acquisition Excellence Award for supply chain excellence

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, while charged with maintaining mission capable rates across the Navy’s fleet of Super Hornets and Growlers, the F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265)-led Integrated Supply Chain Management (ISCM) Team revolutionized Fleet support practices and successfully resolved major logistics issues. The team […] The post PMA-265 wins Navy Acquisition Excellence Award for supply chain excellence appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Pandemic, Supply Chain, and More — How Quickly Is the Shipping Industry Rebounding after Global Difficulties?

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. COVID-19 took the world to a near standstill, slowing down major sectors, including the transportation sector. According to a report by Statistica, the global airline industry lost an estimated revenue of $370 billion in 2020 alone. The shipping industry was also disrupted in the same year with $350 million being lost each week, according to the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
VISTA.Today

Local Mushroom Industry Digs Up Solutions to Supply Chain Snags and Labor Shortages

Local mushroom farmers face a the perfect storm of seasonal demand, nationwide shipping delays, and a scarcity of labor.Image via Phillips Mushroom Farms. The local mushroom businesses have been working steadfastly to overcome the persistent supply chain issues and labor shortages. These snags have challenged the industry nationwide, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
arcamax.com

How Supply Chain Problems Have Impacted The Cannabis Industry

Since the challenges cannabis retailers are facing don’t appear to be going away anytime soon, the best case scenario is for them to be able to successfully adjust to a new normal. Just as the cannabis industry was beginning to catch its stride, the world was swept into a panic...
INDUSTRY
Idaho State Journal

Premier Technology Inc. honored by Bechtel in 2021 Supply Chain Awards

BLACKFOOT — Premier Technology Inc. is proud to announce that it has recently been selected by Bechtel for its 2021 Supply Chain Awards. Award recipients are recognized for their outstanding partnership and teamwork delivered to Bechtel and its customers around the world. Bechtel is one of Premier’s longest standing partners,...
BLACKFOOT, ID
sgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Dorel Industries Sees “Supply Chain Chaos” Continuing

Dorel Industries Inc. reported a slight decline in sales at its Dorel Sports segment as continued strong demand for bikes was not able to overcome supply chain disruptions and component shortages. Martin Schwartz, Dorel’s CEO, said he doesn’t see it changing anytime soon. The constraints are also impacting Dorel’s Home...
ECONOMY
WWL-AMFM

Business: Supply chain woes, oil prices down

Global supply-chain woes are beginning to recede, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives say that they don’t expect a return to more-normal operations until next year and that cargo will continue to be delayed if Covid
INDUSTRY
diginomica.com

Global microchip shortage in automotive industry reinforces need for better supply chain planning

The global shortage of microchips is severely impacting the automotive market with no fast or easy resolution within sight. While this supply chain disruption has evoked the attention of world leaders, legislators, and industry experts, the problem persists. Simply put, there aren’t enough chips to meet demand. Some short-term tactics may help contain losses for stakeholders, but most lessons learned require long-term changes in strategy and supply chain planning. Fortunately, putting advanced technology in place can help significantly mitigate the impact of similar supply chain disruptions in the future.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

GCP Announces North America Concrete Admixtures Price Increase

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) - Get GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. Report, a leading global provider of construction products, today announced it is implementing price increases for Concrete Admixtures in North America. To continue providing the exceptional solutions GCP's customers rely on,...
CONSTRUCTION
TheStreet

Midwest Tape Ramps Up Development Team With Talent From Longtime Technology Partner Dillon Software To Advance Technology Transformation

HOLLAND, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Tape, the leading media distributor serving public libraries for more than 30 years, is expanding its developer team by bringing more than a dozen developers in-house in an exclusive deal with its longtime development partner, Dillon Software. The move supports the company's...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
69K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy