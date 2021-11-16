Hub Group Receives Four Supply Chain Industry Awards

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (Nasdaq: HUBG) announced today that it has been recognized with four supply chain industry awards: Food Logistics Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider, Logistics Management Quest for Quality 2021, one of the Top 50 Third-Party Logistics Providers by Global Trade, and SupplyChainBrain 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2021.

In recognition of Hub Group's investment in specialized capabilities, which include its temperature-controlled intermodal and dedicated solutions, the company has been named to the Food Logistics Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers of 2021 list. Hub Group's Choptank Transport was also named to the list. This award recognizes companies for their commitment to improving their capabilities, operations, and technology to meet customers' food and beverage needs. This is the second Food Logistics award Hub Group has received this year for its work in the food and beverage industry. Earlier this year, Hub Group and Choptank Transport were named a Food Logistics Top Green Provider.

list. Hub Group's Choptank Transport was also named to the list. This award recognizes companies for their commitment to improving their capabilities, operations, and technology to meet customers' food and beverage needs. This is the second Food Logistics award Hub Group has received this year for its work in the food and beverage industry. Earlier this year, Hub Group and Choptank Transport were named a Food Logistics Top Green Provider. Hub Group won Logistics Management's Quest for Quality 2021 award and was voted among the top three in the intermodal marketing company category for industry-leading service despite the disruptions of the past year. For nearly 40 years, this award has been regarded as the most important measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence in the logistics industry.

and was voted among the top three in the intermodal marketing company category for industry-leading service despite the disruptions of the past year. For nearly 40 years, this award has been regarded as the most important measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence in the logistics industry. Hub Group was named by Global Trade magazine as one of the Top 50 Third-Party Logistics Companies (3PLs ) in the multimodal network category for 2021. Global Trade editors determined the 50 Leading 3PLs based on industry reputation, operational excellence, game-changing initiatives, disruptive technology, and innovation. As mentioned in Global Trade magazine, these companies were recognized for their critical efforts in moving goods despite the global challenges during the pandemic.

) in the multimodal network category for 2021. Global Trade editors determined the 50 Leading 3PLs based on industry reputation, operational excellence, game-changing initiatives, disruptive technology, and innovation. As mentioned in Global Trade magazine, these companies were recognized for their critical efforts in moving goods despite the global challenges during the pandemic. SupplyChainBrain named Hub Group's NSD last mile to its 100 Great Supply Chain Partners list of 2021 for delivering supply chain excellence. With this recognition, Hub Group ranks among the best in the industry for reliability, service excellence, value, knowledge of the customer's business, problem-solving skills, continuous improvement, after-sales support, a positive "can-do" attitude, global reach, and strong leadership.

"We are honored to receive these prestigious awards as we continue to grow and invest in our people, technology, and equipment," Hub Group's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer David Yeager said. "As we celebrate our 50 th anniversary, being recognized by our customers and the industry is a testament to the hard work and customer service our team members provide every day."

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers' needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers' supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with nearly $5 billion in revenue, our 6,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of "The Way Ahead" - a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

Source Hub Group Inc

Contact: Jennifer Telek 630-217-4772