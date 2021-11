TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS 7-5-1 at PHILADELPHIA FLYERS 6-2-2 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Maple Leafs haven’t played in Philadelphia since losing there on Dec. 3, 2019, and they will be looking to improve a road record of 1-3-0. The Wells Fargo Center never is an inviting building for visitors and the Flyers have compiled a 3-1-1 mark on home ice. Captain Claude Giroux has scored four of his five goals in front of home fans and usually is a thorn in the side of the Leafs, recording 36 points in 37 career games against Toronto.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO