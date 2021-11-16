ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yer a relic, Harry: The first Harry Potter movie premiered exactly 20 years ago

By Rachel Treisman
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 6 days ago
The film that brought the wizarding world to life — from Hogwarts to Hedwig to He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named — is now 20 years old. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" premiered on Nov. 16, 2001, four years after the series' first book hit the shelves. Seven books, eight movies, multiple theme...

