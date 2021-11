Hear from Paula Fuga and members of Mana Maoli’s leadership as they speak on the importance of culturally rooted education. Subaru Hawai‘i believes in being a positive force in the community, not just with charitable donations but with actions that set an example for others to follow. In this five-part series, musician and Subaru Hawai‘i ambassador Paula Fuga is joined by one of her 13 best friends as she ventures out into the community to meet with passionate changemakers relevant to each of the Subaru Love Promises, areas in which the brand is committed to making a difference: animals, the environment, education, public health, and helping those in need. Get to know Paula, her values, and her path to healing and self-love as she raises awareness about some of the causes closest to her heart, accompanied by the friends who have loved and uplifted her along the way.

ADVOCACY ・ 16 HOURS AGO