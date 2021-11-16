ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Morgan Wallen Tickets Are HOW MUCH in Lafayette?

By Buddy Russ
 6 days ago
Today was a big day for Louisiana Morgan Wallen fans. Pre-sale tickets went live at 10:00 am this morning and boy was Facebook blowing up about it. Shortly after they went on sale, you could see some celebrating their new purchase while others were in sticker shock at the...

92.9 THE LAKE

Are There Any Thanksgiving Songs For The Upcoming Big Day?

When it comes to the holidays, we are all wanting to eat, spend time with family and have a great time. However, over the weekend I was thinking about the music that we would be listening to for Thanksgiving. Halloween has music including the infamous "Thriller" by Michael Jackson and we all know that Christmas has classics for days. But aside from the stores skipping over Thanksgiving with decorations for Christmas. Has anyone ever thought about music that we could listen to on Turkey day?
MUSIC
92.9 THE LAKE

Is Kindness Long Gone In Lake Charles Restaurants?

My wife and I went to breakfast at a restaurant that shall remain nameless for the sake of the story. When we got there, I noticed a sign behind the counter asking customers to be patient as the establishment was short-staffed. I took it for what it was worth, and my wife and I decided whether we were going to stay or go somewhere else.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Morgan Wallen Tickets Sell Out Immediately, Resale Prices Soar!

We have been following along with the Morgan Wallen ticket sales since the pre-sale began on Monday. Today, marked the date for all ticket sales to be open. That means upper level and nosebleed seats. Typically those seats are considerably cheaper, and tickets for those seats were rumored to be under $150. I tried to get on this morning to see, but by the time I got there, the only tickets available were under Ticketmaster's Verified Resale Program.
LIFESTYLE
92.9 THE LAKE

Morgan Wallen Sells Out Pre-Sale, Rumors of Second Show Happening

Well, despite the complaints of ticket prices from Ticketmaster, it seems the April 2022 Morgan Wallen show has sold out even before the pre-sale ticket time finished. With pre-sale tickets selling out in a 24 hour span, fans still have a shot at getting in on tickets on Friday, but they will be limited with such a successful pre-sale time. All of this hype has made for a perfect storm of having a second show on Sunday the 24th.
ENTERTAINMENT
92.9 THE LAKE

SCAM WARNING: Facebook Holiday Wine, Bourbon, Whiskey Exchange

When we see things about helping others in SWLA, we usually go at it with the best intentions. When it involves booze, we tend to get a little more excited about things. For many years, there have been a few variations of a liquor or wine exchange going around on Facebook. By the way, I love you Drew East.
DRINKS
92.9 THE LAKE

Disney Plus Reveals Full Lineup For December 2021

People do a lot of home viewing in December. The weather is colder, families are spending time together indoors, kids are off from school at the end of the year. Luckily, Disney+ has an unusually busy month in December with plenty of new things to watch. The end of the month sees the premiere of the new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, and every week on Wednesday you’ll get a new episode of Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner. There’s also a new animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid, plus a Frozen yule log — along with everything else Disney is adding for Christmas in November. There’s so much to watch you’ll barely have to speak to your relatives while you’re home for the holidays!
TV & VIDEOS
92.9 THE LAKE

The 5 Things You Need to Host the Perfect Louisiana Thanksgiving

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. As when it comes to anything in Louisiana, we celebrate holidays in our own unique way. We wear the fact that we do things differently from the rest of the country like a badge of honor! That's why I decided to find some great deals on Amazon for you to peruse in case you're looking to change up your dinner this year or you're from out of state and want to try some classic Louisiana favorites!
LOUISIANA STATE
