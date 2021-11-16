Morgan Wallen Tickets Are HOW MUCH in Lafayette?

People do a lot of home viewing in December. The weather is colder, families are spending time together indoors, kids are off from school at the end of the year. Luckily, Disney+ has an unusually busy month in December with plenty of new things to watch. The end of the month sees the premiere of the new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, and every week on Wednesday you’ll get a new episode of Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner. There’s also a new animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid, plus a Frozen yule log — along with everything else Disney is adding for Christmas in November. There’s so much to watch you’ll barely have to speak to your relatives while you’re home for the holidays!

