Game Guide: MNUFC at Portland Timbers

Minnesota United midfielder Osvaldo Alonso is no stranger to the postseason. In fact, one of the only things he hasn’t done in his MLS career is fail to make the playoffs. His teams have advanced to the postseason in each of his 13 seasons. While his last two appearances were for Minnesota United, the first 10 were for his former team, the Seattle Sounders. After signing with Seattle in 2008, Alonso quickly became a key player for the Sounders. By his second season with the team, the defensive midfielder was voted the Team MVP, a title that he would win four more times while in Seattle. He would go on to represent Seattle 278 times before his trade to MNUFC in January of 2019. While Alonso may no longer represent the Emerald City, old habits (and Pacific Northwest rivalries) die hard.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO