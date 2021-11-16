ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Guide: MNUFC at Portland Timbers

Cover picture for the articleBroadcast: ESPN and SKOR North (coverage begins at 4:00 p.m.) The last time the Loons were on the pitch, they were playing for a spot in the playoffs against the LA Galaxy on Decision Day. To make it into the playoffs, MNUFC needed to either secure...

MNUFC to Open 2021 Playoffs in Portland on Sunday, November 21

Minnesota United will open its 2021 playoff campaign on the road at Providence Park facing the Portland Timbers on Sunday, November 21. The match is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SKOR North Radio. This marks the third consecutive...
Osvaldo Alonso vs. Portland Timbers: A Heated History

Minnesota United midfielder Osvaldo Alonso is no stranger to the postseason. In fact, one of the only things he hasn’t done in his MLS career is fail to make the playoffs. His teams have advanced to the postseason in each of his 13 seasons. While his last two appearances were for Minnesota United, the first 10 were for his former team, the Seattle Sounders. After signing with Seattle in 2008, Alonso quickly became a key player for the Sounders. By his second season with the team, the defensive midfielder was voted the Team MVP, a title that he would win four more times while in Seattle. He would go on to represent Seattle 278 times before his trade to MNUFC in January of 2019. While Alonso may no longer represent the Emerald City, old habits (and Pacific Northwest rivalries) die hard.
MLS Cup Playoffs Round 1 Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United

The Portland Timbers today host Minnesota United FC in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Kick off is slated for 2:30 PST in Providence Park. The Timbers come into the match in good form. They won their previous three matches and capped the regular season off with a 3-0 drumming of Austin FC. The Timbers are fully healthy and in good spirits heading into the playoffs.
Mabiala inspires Portland Timbers comeback victory over Adi's Minnesota United

The DR Congo defender scored the equaliser that boosted Timbers to come from behind and advance to the Conference semi-finals. Larrys Mabiala scored to help Portland Timbers overturn a goal deficit and grab a 3-1 victory over Minnesota United in the MLS Playoffs on Sunday. Minnesota United drew first blood...
Minnesota United season ends in 3-1 loss at Portland Timbers

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota United 2021 season came to an end Sunday night in a 3-1 loss at the Portland Timbers in the opening round of the Major League Soccer playoffs. The Loons never panicked despite an 0-4 start to the season, earning a No. 5 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs and Sunday’s trip to Portland. Minnesota United had beaten the Timbers twice this season, and got the first goal of the game in the 11th minute from Franco Fragapane.
Colorado Rapids to host Portland Timbers on Thanksgiving Day

For the first time in MLS history, there will be a match played on Thanksgiving Day as the Colorado Rapids host the Portland Timbers at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Portland ousted Minnesota United in a 3-1 win on Sunday night to advance to the conference semifinals and play first-seed Colorado.
Chicago Red Stars vs Portland Thorns FC: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

Chicago Red Stars, Portland Thorns FC, Portland, Julie Ertz, National Women's Soccer League, Casey Krueger, Raquel Rodríguez Cedeño, Alyssa Naeher, CBS Sports Network, Mallory Pugh. This Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Red Stars will face Portland Thorns for a place in the NWSL final. The red hot yet heavily depleted Red...
Playoffs, Round One | Watch Party

Join MNUFC at Allianz Field on Sunday, November 21 for the Official Watch Party presented by Summit Brewing. We're inviting fans into the Stadium Club to watch Minnesota United's first round matchup at Providence Park against the Portland Timbers. Join us for giveaways, merchandise pop-ups, PK and more. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. CT for a 4:30 p.m. kick.
A History of Blood & Sorrow: The All-Time Portland-Minnesota Series

Minnesota United not only have the longest history with the Portland Timbers of any club in MLS — the Loons’ inaugural season opener was played at Providence Park on March 3, 2017 — the soccer history between Minnesota and Portland goes back considerably further. As the first professional soccer team...
Game stream: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers (6-8) play against the Denver Nuggets (4-4) at Ball Arena. Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday November 14, 2021. Portland Trail Blazers 95, Denver Nuggets 124 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress. Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups leaves Denver frustrated by...
First Touches | #PORvMIN

Minnesota United ended the MLS regular season with a 3-3 draw with the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park. It was only the third time Minnesota have scored three goals this season, the other two coming in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Union and a 3-0 win over the Galaxy.
