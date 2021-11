It seems the ProCo RAT has seen somewhat of a resurgence in recent months, thanks in part to JHS Pedals head honcho, Josh Scott and his undying love for the cult classic distortion pedal. JHS has even recently released its take on the iconic circuit with the PackRat, which combines all the pedal variations in one box. So, if you are curious to see what all the fuss is about, you can bag yourself the real deal for less, thanks to the Black Friday guitar deals starting early. The folks over at Guitar Center have dropped the price of a ProCo RAT2 Distortion Effects Pedal Bundle to only $89.99!

