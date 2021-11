Chicago’s ARC Music Festival announced that it will return in 2022 over Labor Day Weekend with an additional day of beats to groove out to. Few festivals have made as large of an impact with their debut edition quite as ARC Music Festival did in Chicago this year. A plethora of the finest artists in the realm of house and techno flocked to the birthplace of house music for two days on Labor Day Weekend and played their hearts out. It’s safe to say that Auris Presents smashed it with this one, as those who attended and others who craved the experience but sorely missed out have patiently awaited news about its return.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO