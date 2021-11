During the garage-stage and Zoom-room days of a company’s life, fluidity is key to idea creation. The lack of contractual obligations is baked into how we understand the origin stories of the most famous startups. We celebrate rapid pivots, love scrappy MVPs over perfectly polished platforms and pay attention to repeat entrepreneurs who raise money for their next idea, before they even know what it is. You can DM a techie you admire on Twitter for advice that could unlock an entirely different way of building. You can get a press mention that makes you realize you’re onto something. The ability to quickly spin up a team and launch something is clearly the core of what makes startupland so special (and, candidly, fun to write about).

