Can you believe that it's been almost two years since the Disney+ streaming service first arrived to great fanfare and immense popularity? With the upcoming Disney+ Day fast approaching to mark the second anniversary of the launch, the studio is pulling out all the stops to ensure that there's even greater cause for celebration — even if that means buttering up new and returning subscribers with a nifty little deal to coax some more sign-ups. But aside from promotions and the promise of sneak peeks at new and exciting projects on the horizon, Disney is finally dangling a carrot that has long eluded many fans over the years: namely, the long-overdue streaming release of 2007's "Enchanted," the modernized and well-regarded fairy tale reimagining that has so far only ever been available online to rent or buy. Keep your promos and fancy new footage, Disney! This is the only motivation anyone truly needs to finally sign up for Disney+.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO