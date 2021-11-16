ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global investors ending 2021 'risk-on' - BofA

By Reuters
 7 days ago

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Investors are heading towards the end of the year in a "risk-on" mood, having reduced cash allocations and lifted their overweight position on U.S. stocks to the highest since August 2013, BofA Securities' monthly fund manager survey showed. Inflation remains the biggest tail risk...

SmartAsset

Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare

Is the surging stock market due for a slowdown? At least one financial services firm thinks so, warning that investors should prepare for a shifting landscape marked by lower returns and elevated risks. As part of its 2022 U.S. Retirement … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Crypto SWOT: a third bitcoin futures ETF entered the market this week

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was GenshinShibInu (GSHIB), rising 79,307.70%. JPMorgan Chase and Tiger Global announced investments in blockchain-infrastructure company Blockdaemon Inc., reports Bloomberg, as traditional financial institutions seek a foothold in the burgeoning area of decentralized finance. Blockdaemon already counts Softbank Group and Goldman Sachs Group among existing backers and in September had a value of $1.25 billion, the article continues.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold hit hard by profit taking as Fed Chair Powell stays

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver futures are sharply down in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold notching...
MARKETS
#Global Economy#Bofa#Inflation#Milan#Reuters#Bofa Securities#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Long Tech Stocks
kitco.com

Wall Street retreats from records, U.S. Treasury yields rise

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street retreated from record highs on Monday, and shares of lenders rallied as two-year U.S. Treasury yields rose after President Joe Biden tapped Jerome Powell to continue as Federal Reserve chair. European shares were flat, under pressure from fears of a resurgent coronavirus pandemic.
STOCKS
kitco.com

S&P 500 at record high as banks rally on Powell nomination

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record high on Monday after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term, with Wall Street lenders rallying on the prospect of interest rate hikes in 2022. But the Nasdaq (.IXIC)...
STOCKS
Stocks
Tech Stocks
Business
Commodities
Federal Reserve
Economy
Markets
U.S. Stocks
kitco.com

Inflation risk: Milton Friedman would buy gold right now

Powell maintains that inflation is transitory, but the monetary theory of inflation suggests otherwise. So, elevated inflation could stay with us!,. Some economists downplay the risk stemming from elevated inflation, saying that comparisons to the 1970s style stagflation appear unfounded. They say that labor unions are weaker and economies are less dependent on energy than in the past, which makes inflationary risks less likely to materialize. Isabel Schnabel, Board Member of the European Central Bank, even compared the current inflationary spike to a sneeze, i.e., “the economy's reaction to dust being kicked up in the wake of the pandemic and the ensuing recovery”. Are those analysts right?
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold has moved slightly higher heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - After the drop in gold yesterday the price has retraced 0.21% this morning but it could be just a dead cat bounce. Silver is -0.38% lower this morning trading at $24/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is trading -0.15% lower and spot WTI is down -0.79%.
BUSINESS
bigblueunbiased.com

Flush With Stimulus Cash, Investors Push Global IPOs to Record Levels

The efficient customer service in the future of powered mobility (EVs) and other green projects, the rise of completely empty corporations, and corporate interests around the world wanting to take advantage of elevated prices have all contributed to a good year for initial public offerings (IPOs). Initial public offerings (IPOs) have increased globally over the following year, according to data.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
MARKETS
kitco.com

European PMI's print above analyst expectations

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Manufacturing data this morning has been strong across the European continent this morning. The two...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks wobble, oil prices rise despite release of crude

Stocks wobbled in choppy trading on Wall Street Tuesday as gains from banks and energy companies tempered losses from communications and technology companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 11:42 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50 points, or 0.1%, to 35,669 and the Nasdaq fell 1%.
STOCKS

