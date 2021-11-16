ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It has been a month since 16 Americans and a Canadian were kidnapped in Haiti

A U.S.-based religious organization whose missionaries were kidnapped in Haiti after being ambushed by an armed gang on the eastern outskirts of the country’s capital is asking for prayers as its workers and their relatives remain captive. It has been a month since the 16 Americans and a Canadian...

