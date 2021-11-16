It has been a month since 16 Americans and a Canadian were kidnapped in Haiti

Two of the 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti last month have been released and are in safe hands, reports Reuters. “We have learned that two of the hostages in Haiti were released,” said Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries, the group that organized the Caribbean trip. “Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for.” According to Haitian officials, the 17 kidnapped—16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian—were abducted while visiting an orphanage by the “400 Mawozo” gang. The group was allegedly demanding a $1 million per person ransom. The self-proclaimed leader of the gang said in a YouTube video that he was willing to kill the hostages if he did not get his money. Details of the other 15 captured remain unclear. Haiti’s kidnapping rate has spiked recently as economic and political crises continue to worsen.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO