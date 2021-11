As Alaskans move indoors with the arrival of winter snows, we reflect on the grief and opportunities of the past year and wonder if we are ready for the long winter. We think about Alaskan bounty of fish and berries and wild game, and we think about sharing our abundance with those we love. In this season of gratitude, we are grateful for our colleagues in medicine and nursing who have worked long shifts in protective equipment trying to save the lives of too many Alaskans sick with COVID-19.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO