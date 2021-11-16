ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macklowe art collection brings in $676 mn at New York auction

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first part of an art collection owned by New York real estate developer Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda Burg that was put on sale after their bitter divorce fetched $676 million at auction at Sotheby’s Monday night. In just two hours, the auction in New York saw...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

