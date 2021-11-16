Do you live in one of the best places in Mississippi? See our list to find out.

Canva

Best places to live in Mississippi

What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks?

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Mississippi using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

#10. Tupelo

– Population: 38,271

– Median home value: $145,400 (59% own)

– Median rent: $790 (41% rent)

– Median household income: $50,694

– Top public schools: Pierce Street Elementary School (A), Tupelo Middle School (A), Rankin Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Tupelo Christian Preparatory School (A), Tupelo Christian Academy (C+), Calvary Baptist Kindergarten & Preschool

#9. Petal

– Population: 10,584

– Median home value: $141,600 (66% own)

– Median rent: $884 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $55,946

– Top public schools: Petal Middle School (A+), Petal Upper Elementary School (A+), Petal Elementary School (A)

#8. West Hattiesburg

– Population: 6,352

– Median home value: $144,400 (49% own)

– Median rent: $843 (51% rent)

– Median household income: $40,433

– Top public schools: Oak Grove Lower Elementary (A), Oak Grove High School (A), Oak Grove Middle School (A)

#7. Brandon

– Population: 23,930

– Median home value: $181,900 (80% own)

– Median rent: $982 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $78,573

– Top public schools: Brandon Elementary School (A), Brandon Middle School (A), StoneBridge Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Brandon First United Methodist Church Kindergarten

#6. Oxford

– Population: 26,962

– Median home value: $248,200 (46% own)

– Median rent: $959 (54% rent)

– Median household income: $44,283

– Top public schools: Della Davidson Elementary School (A+), Oxford Elementary School (A), Oxford Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Oxford University School (A-)

#5. Clinton

– Population: 25,131

– Median home value: $169,500 (67% own)

– Median rent: $981 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $62,685

– Top public schools: Eastside Elementary School (A+), Lovett Elementary (A), Northside Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Mt. Salus Christian School (A-)

#4. Ocean Springs

– Population: 17,729

– Median home value: $174,000 (71% own)

– Median rent: $954 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $58,713

– Top public schools: Ocean Springs Middle School (A), Pecan Park Elementary School (A), Ocean Springs High School (A)

– Top private schools: St. Alphonsus School, Grace Baptist Academy, First Baptist Early Education Center

#3. Flowood

– Population: 9,030

– Median home value: $187,500 (56% own)

– Median rent: $1,147 (44% rent)

– Median household income: $65,191

– Top public schools: Northwest Rankin Middle School (A), Highland Bluff Elementary School (A), Northwest Rankin Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Jackson Preparatory School (A), Hartfield Academy (B), Good Shepherd Lutheran School

#2. Ridgeland

– Population: 24,269

– Median home value: $186,500 (50% own)

– Median rent: $1,043 (50% rent)

– Median household income: $60,823

– Top public schools: Madison Middle School (A), Madison Station Elementary School (A), Madison Avenue Upper Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: St. Andrew’s Episcopal School (A+)

#1. Madison

– Population: 25,592

– Median home value: $261,900 (93% own)

– Median rent: $1,549 (7% rent)

– Median household income: $114,521

– Top public schools: Madison Middle School (A), Madison Station Elementary School (A), Madison Avenue Upper Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: St. Joseph Catholic School (A), Madison-Ridgeland Academy (A-), St. Anthony Catholic School

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Mississippi, according to Tripadvisor