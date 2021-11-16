Annie Agar rips Urban Meyer, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff in NFL Week 10 meeting spoof [Video]

Generally, when a backup quarterback is forced into action on a bad team, someone says they can't be any worse than the regular starter. For example, Jared Goff is coming off one of the saddest performances ever caught on film. He completed 14 of 25 passes for 114 yards in a 16-16 tie. Surely, you couldn't do worse than that and we may find out this weekend as Goff is injured. Career backup Tim Boyle will take first team reps this week and possibly start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO