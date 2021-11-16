ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Awards 2021 Nominations Announced

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNominations for The Game Awards 2021, the video game industry’s annual year-end celebration, were announced today via The Game Awards‘ official YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter channels. You can view all the nominees below. After taking a fully virtual format in 2020, The Game Awards 2021 will return as a...

www.vitalthrills.com

pushsquare.com

The Game Awards 2021 Nominations Revealed, Deathloop Receives Eight Nominees But Returnal Snubbed

You'll watch for the announcements, but The Game Awards also like to reward the greatest games of the past year with flashy trophies to commemorate their quality. It's back to being in person for 2021, and so we'll get a few live speeches from some of the developers up for the coveted gongs. This year feels like an odd one, though: there are no obvious standout titles that are likely to scoop up all the prizes. Many games are up for multiple awards, but will they trample all over the competition? Unlikely this year.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

The Game Awards 2021: Fortnite Nominated For Best Community Support & Best Ongoing Game

The Game Awards 2021 has nominated Fortnite for two categories for this year's festivities. Since 2017, Fortnite has been a dominant force in the gaming scene. Millions of people worldwide play the game every year and Epic Games has done a good job to keep it afloat. Fortnite generates billions in revenue every year—a testament to its staying power in the gaming space.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

The Game Awards 2021 Nominees: Ratchet & Deathloop Among Most Nominations

It’s award season again for video games, as Geoff Keighley’s fan-voted Game Awards has revealed the nominees from this year’s new releases. The Game Awards show will be on December 9th, broadcast live from Los Angeles. Among other awards, the nominees for Best Action Adventure games are Metroid Dread, Psychonauts...
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

Breath of the Wild sequel nominated for ‘Most Anticipated’ at The Game Awards 2021

The nominations for The Game Awards 2021 were recently announced with a heap of categories covering the many corners of gaming. While most categories praise existing games for their towering achievements, no gaming event would be complete without encouraging an absurd amount of hype. The “Most Anticipated Game” category for the 2021 Game Awards includes five exciting games that the overall gaming community is looking forward to for 2022, including the Breath of the Wild sequel. While the original Breath of the Wild is no stranger to the Game Awards, having won three awards including 2017’s Game of the Year and being nominated for several others, the sequel’s competition is nothing to sneeze at.
VIDEO GAMES
vitalthrills.com

MultiVersus Game Announced by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Games today announced MultiVersus, a brand-new, free-to-play platform fighter introducing a cooperative 2 vs. 2 team-based format. MultiVersus will showcase a variety of beloved heroes and personalities to team up with or compete against in epic battles, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC Super Heroes & DC Super-Villains).
VIDEO GAMES
