The Game Awards 2021 Nominations Announced

You'll watch for the announcements, but The Game Awards also like to reward the greatest games of the past year with flashy trophies to commemorate their quality. It's back to being in person for 2021, and so we'll get a few live speeches from some of the developers up for the coveted gongs. This year feels like an odd one, though: there are no obvious standout titles that are likely to scoop up all the prizes. Many games are up for multiple awards, but will they trample all over the competition? Unlikely this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO