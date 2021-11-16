ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamaha UC Empowers Community-wide Collaboration with Donation of Portable Speakerphones

Cover picture for the articleSUDBURY, Mass. — Nov. 2, 2021 — Yamaha Unified Communications today announced the donation of dozens of its YVC-300 speakerphones to the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, located in a scenic area that includes 12 towns and villages across South-Central Vermont. “We are delighted these systems will enhance...

ketr.org

McKinney orgs unite to form a community-wide coalition that streamlines support

McKinney community leaders including Mayor George Fuller, MISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel, McKinney Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lisa Hermes, Wells Group founder Rick Wells, and others are excited to announce the official formation of a new community collaboration called One Heart McKinney (OHM), with the Executive Director role to be filled by Scott Elliott, current Executive Director at Community Lifeline Center.
MCKINNEY, TX
aithority.com

TrustNFT’s Community Together with AI to Empower NFT Backed Loans

One of the most important driving factors behind any decentralized protocol is its community, and that includes developers, validators, token holders, and other stakeholders that contribute to the project’s success in any way possible. In this regard, TrustNFT is made up of a community of people who share the same...
ECONOMY
Newnan Times-Herald

Yamaha donates $10K for kids to learn science on floating classroom

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing in Newnan recently donated $10,000 so that over 300 kids could experience a floating classroom on West Point Lake. Why? “We believe in their mission to educate kids with hands-on STEM learning opportunities. Teaching kids Science, Technology, Engineering and Math now means that someday they can design and assemble the kind of recreational vehicles we build at Yamaha. Someday they can solve water quality issues like they are taught on the lake. This is about exciting kids about science, and investing in future generations of scientists. We also want to teach kids sustainability and the importance of clean waterways. These scholarships were paid for through our recycling at Yamaha,” said Bob Brown, Vice President of Finance and Operations Support at Yamaha.
NEWNAN, GA
TravelDailyNews.com

Time for DMOcracy: European cities to empower their local community in the future of tourism

17 lead urban destinations convened for the launch of Time for DMOcracy - a new collaborative project to roll out across Europe and North America. Time for DMOcracy is a curious journey into citizen activation, the challenges, and imperatives of dialogue, power-sharing and new modes of governance in tourism development. The project enables destinations to empower their local community in the future of tourism and who puts value to the shift from tourism as a goal in itself to tourism as a means to build better cities, communities and increasing the liveability of locals.
INDUSTRY
Twice

64 Audio Announces the A3t Custom In-Ear Monitor

The New 3-Driver IEM Has Been Designed as a Perfect Yet Affordable Tool for Any Audio Engineer or Musician Looking For a Neutral, Balanced and Musical Reference Monitor for Live and Recorded Performance. VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 18, 2021 – 64 Audio, the leader in custom and universal fit in-ear monitors,...
ELECTRONICS
Twice

8 Technologies For Your 2022 Home Improvement Projects

Many people are planning home improvement projects for 2022, and these technologies can help you succeed. Whether you are shopping for new gear for your own project or looking for the perfect gift for someone who loves DIY, these gadgets are perfect for everything from upgrading home security to expanding that garage workstation. IoT devices and smart tools offer especially exciting features to ring in a new home for the new year.
ELECTRONICS
Twice

C Space Panel Keynote To Highlight Transformed Consumer Experience

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced its CES® 2022 C Space keynote. In conversation with MediaLink Chairman and CEO Michael E. Kassan, the keynote will feature a panel discussion with Carolyn Everson, President, Instacart; Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, McDonald’s; Edward Kummer, Chief Digital Officer, General Motors; and Cara Sylvester, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Target.
TECHNOLOGY
Twice

Cleer Audio and Mimi Hearing Technologies Offer U.S. Consumers a Safe, Customizable Audio Experience

Mimi Hearing Technologies, the global leader in hearing wellbeing, announced today a new partnership with Cleer Audio, the San Diego based manufacturer of award-winning headphones and smart speakers. Starting today, Cleer Audio’s new Ally Plus II, true wireless earbuds will offer users in the United States the ability to assess their hearing health and enjoy an enhanced listening experience through Mimi Sound Personalization.
ELECTRONICS
Twice

BluOS Unleashes the Immersive Power of Dolby Atmos to the Bluesound PULSE SOUNDBAR+ and Further Expands Music Service Integrations

Toronto, Canada, November 17, 2021 – BluOS™, the premium multi-room music management platform by Lenbrook International, has announced a few enhancements that will come with the release of version 3.16. Ahead of the US Black Friday holiday, users will be prompted to update their BluOS players, at which time, Bluesound customers will gain access to the immersive power of Dolby Atmos for the PULSE SOUNDBAR+ and BluOS-Enabled products will further expand their commercially-licensed music service integrations with the addition of Tunify.
MUSIC
Twice

NEXTGEN TV Launches Holiday Brand Marketing Campaign

Pearl TV, a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies, has announced that broadcasters and consumer electronics manufacturers are building on the success and growth of the new standard and will introduce a NEXTGEN TV holiday brand marketing campaign to deepen consumer awareness and engagement. Commencing late November, it will highlight Dolby’s Sound Decisions campaign, which focuses on the new audio features consumers can only experience with NEXTGEN TV:
BUSINESS
Twice

Knowles Partners with Lucid Hearing to enable Hearing Aid Premium Audio Performance

Leader in hearing health solutions introduces new two-way Balanced Armature Receiver to deliver high-quality sound in hearing aids. ITASCA, Ill., November 22, 2021 — Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones, speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors and RF products, today announced the availability of the GM series receiver, a new high-performance, two-way balanced armature receiver designed specifically to enable hearing health applications to deliver audiophile-quality music performance. Knowles and Lucid Hearing®, a market leader in hearing aids, have partnered to bring the hearing health industry the Westone Audio High Fidelity DWT, a premium hearing aid with a Receiver in Canal (RIC) that delivers exceptional sound quality for music-listening.
ELECTRONICS
Twice

C2G Introduces Performance Series Ultra Flexible Active High Speed HDMI Cables

Ideal for Tight Spaces and High-Density Environments, Active HDMI Cables Amplify the Source Signal Over Longer Distances Without Degrading It. DAYTON, Ohio — Nov. 17, 2021 — C2G today announced that the company is now offering a complete portfolio of C2G Performance Series Ultra Flexible Active High Speed HDMI Cables. Available in a variety of lengths from 12 feet to 50 feet, these active HDMI cables amplify the signal from the source, to send it over longer distances without degrading the signal. With active HDMI cables, the signal runs in only one direction, so C2G provides distinct, clearly labeled source and display ends (with an additional tag on the source end) to remove any chance of confusion.
ELECTRONICS
Twice

C2G Expands Performance Series Premium High Speed HDMI Cables

Ultra-Reliable Cables are Ideal for HD Blu-ray, HD DVD Video, and Digital Signage Applications. DAYTON, Ohio — Nov. 17, 2021 — C2G today announced that the company has expanded its line of C2G Performance Series Premium High Speed HDMI Cables to include a choice of seven different lengths, from 3 feet to 25 feet. They support HDMI 2.0 audio and video signals up to 4K Ultra HD (4096 x 2160) at 60 Hz, plus HDR for higher contrast ratios and more vivid color, and 32 uncompressed digital audio channels for crystal-clear sound. They also support the updated library of Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands for control of consumer electronics devices through a single control point, plus connectivity to HDBaseT for long-distance extension of signals over Cat5. These fully functional, high-bandwidth cables are perfect for home theaters, digital signage, conference rooms, classrooms, houses of worship, and a wide range of other commercial applications.
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

TECHNOLOGY

