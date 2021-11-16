Yamaha UC Empowers Community-wide Collaboration with Donation of Portable Speakerphones

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing in Newnan recently donated $10,000 so that over 300 kids could experience a floating classroom on West Point Lake. Why? “We believe in their mission to educate kids with hands-on STEM learning opportunities. Teaching kids Science, Technology, Engineering and Math now means that someday they can design and assemble the kind of recreational vehicles we build at Yamaha. Someday they can solve water quality issues like they are taught on the lake. This is about exciting kids about science, and investing in future generations of scientists. We also want to teach kids sustainability and the importance of clean waterways. These scholarships were paid for through our recycling at Yamaha,” said Bob Brown, Vice President of Finance and Operations Support at Yamaha.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO