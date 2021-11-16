Yamaha UC Empowers Community-wide Collaboration with Donation of Portable Speakerphones

Ultra-Reliable Cables are Ideal for HD Blu-ray, HD DVD Video, and Digital Signage Applications. DAYTON, Ohio — Nov. 17, 2021 — C2G today announced that the company has expanded its line of C2G Performance Series Premium High Speed HDMI Cables to include a choice of seven different lengths, from 3 feet to 25 feet. They support HDMI 2.0 audio and video signals up to 4K Ultra HD (4096 x 2160) at 60 Hz, plus HDR for higher contrast ratios and more vivid color, and 32 uncompressed digital audio channels for crystal-clear sound. They also support the updated library of Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands for control of consumer electronics devices through a single control point, plus connectivity to HDBaseT for long-distance extension of signals over Cat5. These fully functional, high-bandwidth cables are perfect for home theaters, digital signage, conference rooms, classrooms, houses of worship, and a wide range of other commercial applications.
