ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Yellowstone visitation breaks record with two months to go

By Powell Tribune Wyoming News Exchange
Star-Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOWELL — Without counting attendance at Yellowstone National Park in November and December, the nation’s first national park has already posted its busiest year ever with nearly 4.8 million visits. For much of the year, the park set monthly records. Visits were down 12% in October (316,662 visits) as...

trib.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

The airline policy that might ruin your holiday travel

One thing we might never think about is the last leg of the journey for a migrant. Writer Naomi Tomky, who also volunteers for a nonprofit that helps organize travel for migrants reuniting with family, details the experience in her latest piece. She also points to a mysterious Delta Air Lines policy that seems to profile, and flag, some of these migrant travelers. “As much as we try to smooth this last leg of the journey, the only part we can control, Delta Air Lines’ credit card policy foiled us multiple times last month,” writes Tomky.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Weather#Record Year#The National Park Service#Covid
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Jackson Hole breaks all-time high sales tax record for 6th month in a row

Looking at long-term taxable sales trends, the graph above shows the 12-month running totals of Teton County’s total taxable sales since October 1998's report. This year's October number was so strong that the 12-month running total figure set an all-time high for the sixth consecutive month. The previous high was reported in March 2020.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Star-Tribune

Is travel safe during the pandemic this holiday season?

Is travel safe during the pandemic this holiday season?. It depends. It can be safe if you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but officials say people who haven't gotten the shots should delay travel. Regardless of vaccination status, all travelers should keep taking precautions like avoiding indoor, unmasked crowds, says Dr....
TRAVEL
Best Life

This Popular Airline Will Cut All Flights to 2 Major Airports, Starting Jan. 4

Air travel is finally picking back up again after the COVID pandemic effectively halted most passengers' travel plans. But now travelers are facing new challenges, including canceled flights. Both Southwest and American Airlines each made nearly 2,000 last-minute flight cancellations in the last few months, stranding people in airports across the country. And it's no longer just certain flights getting cut because of weather and staffing shortages: Many airlines are taking this time to restructure their service on a larger scale, pulling entire flight routes from cities. In fact, one popular airline just announced that it is permanently cutting all of its flights to two of the biggest airports in the U.S. soon. Read on to find out if your travel could be affected next year.
NEWARK, NJ
Best Life

United Airlines Will No Longer Fly to These 11 Cities, Starting Nov. 30

As air travel soars while the threat of COVID recedes, would-be travelers are facing a new threat: flight cancellations. In early October, Southwest canceled nearly 2,000 flights, and less than a month later over the Halloween weekend, American Airlines did the same, stranding passengers across the country. Mass flight cancellations have created chaos at a number of U.S. airports over the last few months, and unfortunately, experts have said the situation might get even worse in the coming months. In fact, United Airlines is now cutting entire routes to 11 different cities, starting this month. Read on to find out what cities will no longer be serviced by this airline.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

From Delta to Southwest, the airlines in the best—and worst—shape going into a chaotic holiday season

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. America’s major airlines are bringing back thousands of pilots, flight attendants, and other employees and thinning their flight schedules in an effort to ensure holiday travelers reach their destinations on time. Airlines can’t afford another one of the high-profile breakdowns that have plagued the industry this year, analysts say.
INDUSTRY
FOX2Now

This park has the most Native American petroglyphs in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – November is National Native American Heritage month and Washington State Park in Washington County has the largest number of Native American petroglyphs that have been discovered in Missouri. That’s according to the park’s website. “Because of the number and exceptional quality of the carvings, these sites were...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Denver

American Red Cross Volunteer Among Estes Park Residents Watching Kruger Rock Fire

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The American Red Cross of Northern Colorado stepped in to help evacuees in Estes Park. Residents fled their homes Tuesday morning after the Kruger Rock Fire started at around 7 a.m. Red Cross of Northern Colorado has opened an evacuation center to accommodate anyone needing info or other assistance due to the wildfire in Estes Park. Volunteers are standing by to help. Evacuation center is located @ Estes Park Fairgrounds, 1209 Manford Ave, Estes Park, CO. pic.twitter.com/YMJ78jzbfw — cowyredcross (@COWYRedCross) November 16, 2021 Bill Howell, a Red Cross volunteer, lives in Estes Park. He says the fire is only half of a mile away from his house. He says his neighbors have been evacuated. (credit: CBS) “Evacuees up here in Estes Park are pretty hard core. We’ve been through floods, fire and just about anything but famine. They’re concerned, but most of the people that live in that area are older,” he said. The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at the Estes Park Event Center in the same complex as the fairgrounds on Manford Avenue.
ESTES PARK, CO
nbcpalmsprings.com

Thanksgiving Travel Rush; What Passengers Can Expect On The Road And In The Air

As the holiday travel rush begins, people heading in and out of Palm Springs International explain that crowds at airports across the country are starting to grow, but for now, it’s still bearable. “It’s two hours to Seattle and then three hours back to Alaska,” explained Evelyn Beeters, traveling to...
TRAVEL
CBS Denver

Eldora Mountain Resort To Charge Single Drivers For Taking Up Too Much Parking

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – With the hopes of alleviating some traffic and parking concerns, a new program will soon get underway at Eldora Mountain Resort. On Friday, the Alpenglow lift started spinning marking the beginning of the season for the resort and hope for some normalcy to return. (credit: CBS) “People are so happy and so eager to get back on the hill. Especially with the year we just had, everyone realizes that spending time outside with family and friends doing things outside is like medicine for the soul,” said Sam Bass with Eldora Mountain Resort. Mask restrictions are still in place...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy