Roadrunner, going faster, ends up in Maine after hitchhike

If it's not one thing, it's another. Currently, it's gas prices going the wrong direction - up!. In the past year, the price of a gallon of gas has gone steadily up. Right now in Maine, it's hovering around $3.50 a gallon! This time last year, the average gas price was around $2.16. That's a big leap and this time of year it hurts as we are paying for heat, and of course the holidays. Are you traveling for Thanksgiving? A lot of us aren't just because of gas prices!

MAINE STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO