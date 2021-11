When the Taliban took Kabul in August, Zakia was six months pregnant and in her first year of university while her husband, Hamid, was working as an auditor. They decided to flee, and along with five relatives, began a two-month odyssey that took them through Iran and Turkey When it was time to cross the Mediterranean, they did so on an expensive sailboat that came ashore this month on a beach in the southern Italian region of Calabria. They were dehydrated, but relieved to have survived a lesser-known migration route to Europe that is increasingly being used by wealthier...

AFGHANISTAN ・ 1 DAY AGO