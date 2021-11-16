Liverpool bomb attack: What we know so far

A BBC staff member hailed by colleagues as “tireless in her efforts” to make the world a better place has been killed in Nairobi.Kate Mitchell, a senior project manager at BBC Media Action who had worked for the broadcaster for 14 years, was killed in the Kenyan capital on 19 November.The BBC described Ms Mitchell as a “much-loved member of staff”, well known for her work in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Zambia and London.The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and BBC Media Action are currently working together to investigate further what happened.Ms Mitchell’s brother, Peter Mitchell, paid tribute to her and...
Comments / 0