Liverpool bomb attack: What we know so far

By Cal Byrne
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man who let off a bomb inside a taxi outside of Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been named as...

www.independent.co.uk

The Independent

Liverpool explosion: Everything we know so far about car blast at hospital

The explosion in a taxi outside a Liverpool hospital has been declared a terrorist attack and the suspect killed in the blast has been named.Emad Al Swealmeen died after a homemade bomb exploded in the vehicle outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday. The 32-year-old, known to friends in the UK as Enzo Almeni, was the sole passenger. The driver of the taxi, named locally as David Perry, was injured but managed to escape and has since been released from hospital.Four men - aged 20, 21, 26 and 29 - believed to be “associates” of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Taxi driver hurt in UK blast says it's a miracle he's alive

A taxi driver injured when his passenger’s homemade bomb exploded in the northwest England city of Liverpool a week ago said Sunday that it’s a “miracle” he is alive.In a message issued through the police, David Perry said he was “so thankful that no one else was injured in such an evil act.”British police have called the Nov. 14 explosion a terrorist act and are trying to determine the motive of the bomber, Emad Al Swealmeen who died in the blast outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital. Police say the device contained explosives and ball bearings and could have caused...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#The Man Who
The Independent

Climate activists block London’s Lambeth Bridge in protest against Insulate Britain prison sentences

Climate activists have blocked Lambeth Bridge in central London to protest the jailing of nine Insulate Britain members earlier this week.The protestors gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice before making their way over to the bridge to create a blockade, with the Metropolitan Police saying traffic had been diverted “for the safety of all”.#UPDATE | We are responding to a demonstration which is blocking Lambeth Bridge. Officers were called at 14:10hrs and remain at the scene. Road closures are in place. Traffic has had to be diverted for the safety of all.— Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) November 20, 2021The...
PROTESTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
newschain

What we know so far about the Liverpool terror attack

The explosion in a taxi outside a hospital in Liverpool has been declared a terrorist attack and the suspect killed in the blast has been named. – The explosion happened inside a taxi outside the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool moments before 11am on Remembrance Sunday. – Emergency services were on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

What do we know about the Liverpool bombing terror suspect?

Emad Al Swealmeen attended Emmanuel Church in Fazakerley between 2017 and 2019. The suspect in the Liverpool Remembrance Sunday bomb attack was a “kind” Christian who loved baking cakes, churchgoers have said. The congregation at Emmanuel Church in Fazakerley, Liverpool, was said to be in shock after the news that...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Liverpool Women’s Hospital taxi explosion: What we know so far

The driver of the taxi, named locally as David Perry, managed to escape and has since been released from hospital. The explosion in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been declared a terrorist attack. Here is everything we know so far:. – The explosion happened inside a taxi outside...
HEALTH SERVICES

