Liverpool bomb attack: What we know so far

A further 40,941 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the UK today, according to most recent data.Saturday’s figures mark the third consecutive day that the number positive tests have tipped over into the 40,000 threshold, bring the seven-day total to 283,718.Meanwhile, 150 deaths within 28 days of positive test have been recorded.It comes after the WHO said that it is “very worried” about the surge in Covid-19 infections being seen across Europe.Meanwhile, authorities in Rotterdam have arrested 51 people following a violent protest against the country’s coronavirus restrictions on Friday night.On Saturday afternoon, police said that around half of...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO