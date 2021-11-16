ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Yoka set to face Carlos Takam on January 15 in Paris

By Jonathon Henschel
Cover picture for the articleAccording to reporting by Dan Rafael, French heavyweight and Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka will face countryman Carlos Takam on January 15, 2022 in Paris. Like Yoka’s last several fights, this one will be available on ESPN+. Yoka was reportedly in talks to face Martin Bakole in December, which itself would...

