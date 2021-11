LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – First it was a surprise when Casa Bonita-loving South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone put their money where their animated mouths ate as kids and bought the place. Now they have another surprise; they’ve partnered with James Beard Award nominated-chef Dana Rodriguez to be executive chef. First there was a surprise phone call. Rodriguez says she typically does not answer numbers she recognizes, but did. “It’s like, what? Matt and Trey from South Park are doing this and I can cook?” said Rodriguez. Then there was a tasting, which they apparently liked. (credit: CBS) “And they say, ‘Dana I...

DENVER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO