Two Minnesotans among those sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to spinach

Nov 16, 2021

Two Minnesotans are among those who have been sickened in an E. coli outbreak linked to organic baby spinach.

Minnesota's health and agriculture departments announced Monday they're working with the CDC and FDA on the outbreak, which has so far led to 10 reported sicknesses across seven states.

The sources of the outbreak appear to be either Josie's Organics organic baby spinach or Fresh Thyme organic baby spinach with a best-by date on or around Oct. 23.

The Minnesota cases included one Twin Cities resident in their mid-20s, and another from Greater Minnesota. Neither of them were hospitalized.

One of the patients bought Josie's Organics spinach from Hy-Vee, with the other buying the Fresh Thyme product.

"Additional outbreak cases are being investigated in other states," MDH said "At this time, Minnesota health officials are warning consumers to not eat Josie’s Organics organic baby spinach and Fresh Thyme organic baby spinach with a best by date on or around 10/23/2021, and if they have it in their refrigerators, to throw it out."

E. coli can cause symptoms including stomach cramps and diarrhea, but can lead to more serious complications. People typically become ill 2-5 days after exposure.

The Minnesota Department of Health says around 120 cases of E. coli 0157 are reported every year in the state.