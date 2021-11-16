ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors Getting Burned by Defense's Hyper Aggressiveness

By Aaron Rose
Two weeks ago, the Toronto Raptors were riding high, defying expectations, and sitting pretty at 6-3 with the league’s sixth-ranked defense. It was the kind of start to the season to get excited about. Sure, the offense still had a lot of work to do, but that was expected. The defense, however, looked like the real deal.

Now, everything is a mess.

Somehow Toronto has gone from having one of the best defenses in the league to having the worst defense in the league over the past two weeks. During this 1-5 stretch, they’re surrendering 120.3 points per 100 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass, the worst in the NBA by a pretty significant amount.

So, what’s the problem?

Well, the Raptors’ over-aggressiveness is killing them right now. They haven’t been crisp on rotations and their eagerness to get up and defend at the point of attack has created far too many blow-by opportunities for opposing teams. On Monday, for example, the Portland Trail Blazers created at least 10 buckets by beating their man one-on-one and either taking it up for a layup or making kick-out passes when Toronto began scrambling. In the game prior, against Detroit, the Pistons racked up 34 assists that led directly to 82 of Detroit’s 127 points.

Over this six-game stretch, opposing teams are shooting 70.3% at the rim and 39.7% from three-point range against Toronto, per Cleaning the Glass. Both of those numbers rank 28th in the league over that stretch and suggest the Raptors are getting killed in the two worst places to give up buckets.

This hyper aggressiveness has been a staple of the Raptors during head coach Nick Nurse’s tenure, and it makes sense with this versatile, switch-everything roster, but it might be time to tamp it down a little bit. Opposing teams are just waiting for the double teams to come and then finding the open man either inside or out for easy buckets. Until there’s more chemistry on defense, the Raptors’ all-or-nothing approach is going to continue to burn them.

