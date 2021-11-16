Roman Bravo-Young: Excelling, Entertaining, Every Time

So, like always I want to thank you guys for covering Penn State Football. Obviously, you know I've been doing this for 26 years, 12 years as a head coach, I'm very proud of this team. I'm very proud of that locker room. We faced as much adversity in this game as I've been around. We had 35 guys out for one reason or another. 21 guys because of the flu. 14 guys who had the flu and played through it. Thursday, it looked like a hospital ward in there. There was IVs everywhere. Friday was the same way – we didn't have a scholarship quarterback at Friday's practice. We weren't sure what was going to happen. So, the way the guys stuck together, a bunch of guys that played and hadn't played all year long in significant roles. I'm just really proud. I'm proud of special teams, they did a great job of controlling field position. The defense played lights out again, first time in program history we've held two Big Ten opponents to shutouts in the same season. A lot of good things, obviously a lot of things to correct as well. Hopefully we'll get everybody back. We had a few more issues here after the game, hopefully we'll get everybody back for next week because obviously we're going to need it on the road against a great opponent. I want to thank the fans. I want to thank all the people that work the game. We had great attendance all year long, which is important for us as a program, but also important for the community and we recognize that.

