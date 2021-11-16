ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roman Bravo-Young: Excelling, Entertaining, Every Time

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; When COVID-19 originally put the sporting world on pause, it included the prohibition of fans at events. This year the fans are back, boosting the atmosphere at events and making them feel more alive. "For me, it's just enjoying every opportunity I get. Nothing is better...

Onward State

Roman Bravo-Young Eyes Up Final Season With Penn State Wrestling

Just about seven months ago, Roman Bravo-Young fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming an NCAA champion by completing a comeback against the top-ranked 133-pound wrestler in the country. The road to Bravo-Young’s first national title was long and winding, but both he and his many fans knew he had championship...
roarlionsroar.com

Watch: Roman Bravo-Young's Leapfrog Takedown For Technical Fall

After a year without fans, Penn State was back for their home-opening match against Army. The Nittany Lions defeated the Black Knights 32-7, but as you can imagine, there were some fireworks. The NCAA reigning national champion at 133 pounds, Roman Bravo-Young won 26-11 by technical fall after getting 13 takedowns. None were better than the leapfrog of his opponent, Dominic Carone which sealed the match.
GoPSUsports.com

No. 2 Penn State Dominates Army West Point in Home Opener

MANHEIM, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team (3-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 2 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), dominated Army West Point (0-1) in the home opener for head coach Cael Sanderson's squad. Penn State won eight of ten bouts to post the 32-7 victory.
GoPSUsports.com

Women's Hockey Heads To Syracuse for Key CHA Series

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's hockey team takes the ice in its home arena for a conference showdown the first time this season with its Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6, series against Lindenwood. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Penn State (6-4-2, 3-1-0 CHA) vs. Syracuse (4-5-2, 3-1-0 CHA) Dates: Friday, Nov....
GoPSUsports.com

Lady Lions Break Program Scoring Record In 120-51 Home Win

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Lady Lions put together a record-breaking performance Tuesday evening against Delaware State, scoring a school record 120 points highlighted by Makenna Marisa's 30-point, 11-assist, 10-steal triple-double to top the Hornets, 120-51, at the Bryce Jordan Center. Marisa became the first Lady Lion since...
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Bounces Back With 74-59 Win Over St. Francis Brooklyn

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Twenty-six points from senior Sam Sessoms and the second double-double of the season from graduate student John Harrar helped lead the Penn State men's basketball team to a 74-59 victory over St. Francis Brookyln Thursday evening inside the Bryce Jordan Center. "Winning is hard at all...
GoPSUsports.com

Heising's OT Winner Puts Nittany Lions Past Syracuse

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's hockey team outlasted Syracuse in a defensive struggle thanks to Natalie Heising's overtime goal to win 1-0 Friday night at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Heising (Wayzata, Minn.) scored on a breakaway in the extra frame for the game's lone goal to secure a...
GoPSUsports.com

Women's Basketball Meets Clemson For Road Matchup On Sunday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's basketball team travels to Clemson for its first road contest of the season on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum with a broadcast on ACC Network. The Lady Lions, led by head coach Carolyn Kieger, are off...
GoPSUsports.com

POSTGAME QUOTES: Head Coach James Franklin

So, like always I want to thank you guys for covering Penn State Football. Obviously, you know I've been doing this for 26 years, 12 years as a head coach, I'm very proud of this team. I'm very proud of that locker room. We faced as much adversity in this game as I've been around. We had 35 guys out for one reason or another. 21 guys because of the flu. 14 guys who had the flu and played through it. Thursday, it looked like a hospital ward in there. There was IVs everywhere. Friday was the same way – we didn't have a scholarship quarterback at Friday's practice. We weren't sure what was going to happen. So, the way the guys stuck together, a bunch of guys that played and hadn't played all year long in significant roles. I'm just really proud. I'm proud of special teams, they did a great job of controlling field position. The defense played lights out again, first time in program history we've held two Big Ten opponents to shutouts in the same season. A lot of good things, obviously a lot of things to correct as well. Hopefully we'll get everybody back. We had a few more issues here after the game, hopefully we'll get everybody back for next week because obviously we're going to need it on the road against a great opponent. I want to thank the fans. I want to thank all the people that work the game. We had great attendance all year long, which is important for us as a program, but also important for the community and we recognize that.
GoPSUsports.com

Men's Hockey Opens Four-Game Road Swing at No. 7 Minnesota

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's ice hockey team travels to the Land of 10,000 Lakes for a Big Ten series against No. 7 Minnesota on Friday and Saturday evening to begin a stretch of four games over six days prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. FOLLOW THE ACTION.
GoPSUsports.com

Stout Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt senior punter, kicker and kickoff specialist Jordan Stout has been named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. Stout earns the honor for the fourth time this season, the most in the conference. Jordan Stout Notes. Stout knocked five punts inside...
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Return Home Thursday To Host St. Francis Brooklyn

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team returns home to host an Emerald Coast Classic campus site matchup against St. Francis Brooklyn Thursday evening at 7 p.m. inside the Bryce Jordan Center. The Penn State men's basketball season is presented by Highmark Health. FOLLOW ALONG. RADIO: Penn...
GoPSUsports.com

Game Preview: Penn State vs. Rutgers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Penn State's final home game and senior day commencement at Beaver Stadium is set for Saturday afternoon, as the Nittany Lions welcome the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers. Game Information. Saturday will mark the 32nd matchup between Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights. Penn State has won each...
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Hosts Undefeated Cornell Monday Night

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team kicks off a three-game Thanksgiving week with a Monday night home contest against undefeated Cornell. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. from the Bryce Jordan Center and the game will air nationally on Big Ten Network. The Penn State men's basketball season is presented by Highmark Health.
