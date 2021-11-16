ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Thief Announces New Album ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’

Cover picture for the articleOn February 11, Big Thief will issue their new album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You (DNWMIBIY), through 4AD. Today, the quartet unveiled the new single, “Time Escaping,” one of 20 tracks featured on the double-LP. The band consisting of Adrianne Lenker, Max Oleartchik, Buck Meek and...

