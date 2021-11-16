ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

From Out in the Cold to MLS MVP: Dániel Sallói Talks Playoffs, Family and His Future

By Tom Mortimer
theanalyst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s a league that really wants to push its stars. The players they push are the ones that come from big countries and the designated players. For me, I feel like I have to do more.”. Tied fourth for goal contributions, tied fifth for goals scored, joint-top for non-penalty...

theanalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City head into the MLS Cup Playoffs armed to the teeth and with a point to prove. Peter Vermes' side were outscored only by the New England Revolution during the regular season. But, as ever, the SKC coach and his players have a chip on their shoulders, somewhat overlooked in contrast to the talent they have. Underestimate them at your own peril.
MLS
fox4kc.com

Dániel Sallói named finalist for MLS MVP and Comeback Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City’s leading goal-scorer Dániel Sallói has capped off a career season with being named as a finalist for two league-wide awards. Sallói was named a finalist for 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player and 2021 MLS Comeback Player of the Year. Sallói scored...
MLS
thepeachreview.com

Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Match Schedule

As top seeds in their respective conferences, the New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids have each earned a bye in the first round, while the remaining 12 clubs prepare for Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One matches will air across...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Vancouver Whitecaps

For the first time since 2017, the Vancouver Whitecaps are back in the MLS Cup Playoffs. After a tough start to the season, fans would have been forgiven for thinking they were in for another season of disappointment. But a remarkable turnaround under interim head coach Vanni Sartini catapulted the Whitecaps up the table and into the post season.
MLS
timbers.com

PODCAST | Josecarlos Van Rankin on Talk Timbers discusses season and outlook ahead of MLS Cup Playoffs

Hosts Judah Newby, Jake Zivin and Ross Smith with an Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs edition of Talk Timbers to discuss Portland's three-game win streak to finish the season and how they can build off that play as they head into the playoffs against Minnesota United FC. Timbers defender Josecarlos Van Rankin guests to talk about the season as a whole and how he and the club are feeling ahead of the postseason.
MLS
fox4kc.com

Dániel Sallói headlines Sporting KC club award winners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One week before Sporting KC hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the first round of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, the club has given out its yearly awards. SKC MVP Dániel Sallói leads the team in goals (16), is eighth in the MLS in goals and is tied for leading the team in assists (8). The fourth homegrown player in team history is also sixth in the league with 38 shots on target.
MLS
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union are back in the MLS Cup Playoffs after another strong regular season. Winners of last year's Supporters' Shield, Jim Curtin's side finished second in the East and this time around will certainly be a force to be reckoned with in the post-season. Though they'll be hoping to go at least one better in the Playoffs after being dumped out in Round One last time.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dániel Sallói
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Hany Mukhtar
Person
Alberth Elis
Person
Gustavo Bou
Person
Riyad Mahrez
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Minnesota United

For the third year in a row, Minnesota United have made it to the MLS Cup Playoffs. It took a Decision Day draw away at the LA Galaxy to seal their fate, but now that they're here, the Loons will fancy their chances after reaching last season's Western Conference final.
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Seattle Sounders

The Seattle Sounders once again head into the post season as one of the teams to beat. Having appeared in four of the last five MLS Cup finals - winning two of them - the Sounders have become the super club in a league of parity. With their quality and experience, few would be surprised to see them go all the way again.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup#Sporting Kansas City#Cold#Hungarian
mnufc.com

Which MLS Playoff Team Is Right for You? Find Out with This Fun Quiz.

We're on the precipice of the playoffs in MLS with Round One kicking off this weekend. Since the league made the move from two-legged rounds to single elimination games, the stakes have only gotten higher. From here, it's a dead sprint to the MLS Cup Final on December 11, but with 14 teams involved, it's understandable if you're struggling with which side to throw your support behind. The Colorado Rapids have made a Cinderella run all the way to the top seed in the Western Conference, while perennial powerhouse Seattle Sounders have pulled their usual stunt of stumbling here and there in the regular season before finishing strong. And a resurgent New England Revolution finally have the chance to bring home some hardware for a market who have only won six Super Bowls, four World Series, a Stanley Cup and an NBA championship since 2000. Good for them. So many great storylines, and so little time to sort them all out.
MLS
sportingkc.com

Peter Vermes and Cam Duke talk MLS Cup Playoffs in recent media interviews

Ahead of Sporting Kansas City’s playoff match with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes and midfielder Cam Duke were each interviewed during radio and TV appearances this week. Vermes sat down in a one-on-one with Tyler Jones on Sunday before he caught up with Rob Brenton...
MLS
theanalyst.com

Football Manager 2022 Challenges: Real-life Scenarios

Another year, another chance to prove your dugout credentials (at least virtually) to all those who want to listen. The latest edition of the extremely popular Football Manager series has been released and it won’t take many long to put in the hours of graft needed to take their hometown from relative non-league obscurity to the multiple-time Champions League winners, sifting through free agents, signing that Spanish or Italian midfielder that everybody else missed and even spotting the next wonderkid or two along the way.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Hungary
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Real Salt Lake

Though they're the outsiders, Real Salt Lake are arguably the most entertaining team in the MLS Cup Playoff field. RSL simultaneously held the third-best attacking record and the second-worst defensive return in the Western Conference during the regular season, making them dangerous and wildly unpredictable. Here's everything you need to...
MLS
chatsports.com

Two Blue Devils to Compete in MLS Cup Playoffs

And Brian White are set to compete in the Audi 2021 Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs, which begin Nov. 20. Davis leads New York Red Bulls to the postseason for the team's 11th consecutive time, following a tremendous personal campaign in which he started all 34 games, playing every minute of each game for a total of 3,060 minutes. The team captain, Davis became the first homegrown player in Red Bulls history to start 100 or more games.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy