Four Assorted Birds

Buckle Up, Rudolph. The sled is taking off EARLY and I’m at the wheel. While my campaign to get the holiday season officially stretched from Nov. 1 – Jan 2nd has not been approved by congress, I know I’m not alone in wanting to avoid the “SMASH” of the most fun season of the year (especially for kids) into one short month. I’m a “start slow and grow” holiday decorator, while others might be more of a “wait … then explode”, or a “little here, little there”. Whatever level of “holiday enthusiast” you are, I hope you feel permission to at least think about decorating early to reduce the stress of the crunch and elongate the fun. Luckily America’s favorite store, Target, is ready for any approach, any style, any room, and today we are going to show you a few different holiday looks, and how they have every style for everyone. We are back celebrating with close friends and family so let’s create a festive and warm vibe for reconnection, no matter what your holiday and family looks like.

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO