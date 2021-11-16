ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Four Assorted Birds

University of Florida
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking small changes in the landscape benefit winged visitors. At minimum, birds need food, water, cover and space to bear and raise young. It is possible to balance our desire for taming the landscape with life on the wild side. How can I attract more birds?. 1. Got trees?....

blogs.ifas.ufl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News Of Newburyport

Words on Birds: Rare birds appearing in November

For those of you who have kept their hummingbird feeder going this late in the season, it might comfort you to know that a rufous hummingbird has been visiting a feeder in Brookline over the past couple of weeks. It was banded, disappeared for a few days, but returned again...
BROOKLINE, MA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Birding: To Feed or Not Feed Backyard Birds

A few years ago, my wife and I decided that the small patch of lawn between our condo and our neighbor’s, some 20 feet away, was not doing much for the world. We decided to cover the lawn with a free load of mulch from the city, plant drought-tolerant natives along with some flowering exotics to encourage insects, and to leave alone the leaves that fall from our coast live oak. What a difference this change has made. We have seen creatures that we hadn’t seen in our yard for the past 25 years: chipmunks, squirrels, rabbits, western fence lizards, and even a slender salamander. Insect life has proliferated. On a recent day, there were three giant swallowtails feeding on the lantana.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KQED

Deidre Silverman: Bird in Hand

Deidre Silverman has an encounter with a common house finch that brings her closer to the total picture. I was raking leaves in my backyard recently on a crisp, October morning. There was much activity nearby as the pyracantha bush was in full bloom and many birds were feasting on the red berries.
ANIMALS
insiderutah.com

Feathers: Birds Surviving Winter

ESCALANTE – Winter is upon us, and many birds—about 20% of species worldwide—have migrated or are on the move. They travel hundreds to thousands of miles to escape winter’s storms and freezing temperatures, seeking a place with warmth and food. The amazing birds which stay put in cold climates have...
ESCALANTE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Species#Bird Bath#Fruit#Gardening#American#Magnolia#Pine#Blue Jays#Quercus#Southern#Lonicera
almanac.com

Caterpillars are for the Birds

If you have noticed that the number of birds, especially beloved songbirds, has dwindled over the years you are not alone. If you care about birds, you'll need to care about caterpillars. Yep, caterpillars! Raise your consciousness about caterpillars and take a bird's perspective. Most gardeners are keen observers of...
ANIMALS
Wicked Local

ASK THE BIRD FOLKS: Close encounters of the bird kind

Dear Bird Folks, Please take a look at the bird in the center of the attached photo and tell me if you think it’s an American Golden Plover. I’ve been looking for one of these birds all fall, but I’m having trouble distinguishing it from all the plovers on the beach.–Cody, Plymouth.
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

Christmas cactus: How to care for the winter flowering houseplant

A guide to the Christmas cactus, including how to care for a Christmas cactus all year round, how often to water them, whether they like sun or shade and where to buy a Christmas cactus from. Colourful and pretty, the Christmas cactus is the perfect way to brighten up a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
99.9 KTDY

Bird or Cat?

The picture of an animal on a tile floor, with its head turned, has social media trying to figure out if it's a bird or a cat...again!
ANIMALS
National Audubon Society

The Christmas Bird Count

Just when I thought I was wrapped up counting birds last winter in my Christmas Bird Count (CBC) territory, after seemingly chasing only European House Sparrows from alley to alley in urban North Fargo, I decided to look up just a couple more pine trees for some kind of owl. There it was, a ghostly pale Great Horned Owl. It was dozing in a pine tree of a family's house where a nice lady was baking Christmas goodies. She saw me standing on the sidewalk and had a look. It absolutely made her day. This owl is by no means rare, but it was a special bird for me. These kinds of stories abound during the CBC when having another look for five more minutes might pay off for a new bird on your list, the team's list, or just a memorable moment for yourself.
ANIMALS
alamedasun.com

Bird Babies in Alameda in 2021

The birds that nest and raise young in Alameda had varying degrees of success this year. Least Terns: Our most famous residents, the endangered California Least Terns at the Alameda Wildlife Reserve at Alameda Point had a challenging year. Predators, including Peregrine Falcons, captured chicks and adults and there were signs that fish small enough for the newly-hatched chicks to swallow were in short supply in the weeks when the chicks were hatching. Even with those problems, it is estimated that about 200 fledgling Least Terns left the colony to travel south for the winter.
ALAMEDA, CA
Emily Henderson

Target’s Holiday Assortment Is Here To Make All Our Gatherings Look And Feel Extra Special This Year

Buckle Up, Rudolph. The sled is taking off EARLY and I’m at the wheel. While my campaign to get the holiday season officially stretched from Nov. 1 – Jan 2nd has not been approved by congress, I know I’m not alone in wanting to avoid the “SMASH” of the most fun season of the year (especially for kids) into one short month. I’m a “start slow and grow” holiday decorator, while others might be more of a “wait … then explode”, or a “little here, little there”. Whatever level of “holiday enthusiast” you are, I hope you feel permission to at least think about decorating early to reduce the stress of the crunch and elongate the fun. Luckily America’s favorite store, Target, is ready for any approach, any style, any room, and today we are going to show you a few different holiday looks, and how they have every style for everyone. We are back celebrating with close friends and family so let’s create a festive and warm vibe for reconnection, no matter what your holiday and family looks like.
SHOPPING
sonomacountygazette.com

What? There are birds in Bodega Bay?

Who would have ever guessed? Of course, many of us were frightened by Hitchcock’s movie “The Birds” but enjoy visiting Bodega Bay to see the various filming sites and relive the scary movie, well… scary at the time! More folks are now coming to Bodega Bay for the real birds! Bodega Bay and the Pacific ocean are teeming with a variety of sea birds.
BODEGA BAY, CA
vanceairscoop.com

Birding Today: Poisonous birds fend off predators

Writer mentioned poisonous birds to a college student a week ago and the short explanation was met with rapt attention. What was most exciting was the fact that one could see the wheels turning. Has interest been created in the STEM world? That would be one of the most wonderful things that one could hope happened as a result of that short interlude.
ANIMALS
dptv.org

Birds, Blooms and Being Back

Chicago may be the most dangerous city in North America for birds, but a group of volunteers is trying to change that. Lake Superior was once thought to be too cold for algae blooms, but not anymore. Scientists are researching the causes and finding ways to stop the blooms. And, after months of lockdown, Great Lakes aquariums reopen to visitors. Find out if the fish have missed the people.
ANIMALS
Mirror

Lost birds memorialized

A walker passes by a Great Auk sculpture along the Penn State Altoona reflecting pond on Friday afternoon. The piece is part of the Lost Bird Project that recognizes the tragedy of modern extinction by immortalizing five North American birds in sculpture. The pieces are on display until August 2022.
ALTOONA, PA
RealHartford

Bird Notes

The Goodwin Park pond now provides feeding instructions. Want to comment? (1) Use your full name; no pseudonyms, no fake emails (2) Keep it brief; this is not the place for essay responses (3) Keep it respectful (4) If it is obvious you did not even bother to read the article before commenting, you don't get to comment. My house, my rules.
ANIMALS
mckenziebanner.com

They Let That Big Bird Loose!

I don’t do travelogue stories. I am not Triple A, Expedia, Travelocity or Hotel Finder.com. I don’t hardly even know where I’ve been...so it would be silly of me to suggest where you go. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
ANIMALS
westrivereagle.com

Birds and wind

I took a walk just as the winds from last week’s storm really started kicking up. I saw almost none of the birds I expected to see, just a pair of Bald Eagles circling high above the park. Could the birds tell a storm was coming? And what do they do in the gale-force winds of a hurricane or windstorm?
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy