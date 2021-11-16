ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

How Indiana Families Can Turn a Shoebox Into a Christmas Miracle for Kids Around the World

By Bobby G.
 6 days ago
Just a few minutes of your time, a few dollars, and a simple shoebox can make a HUGE difference in the life of a needy child this holiday season. You have the opportunity, right now, to transform that shoebox into a true Christmas miracle with the help of Operation Christmas...

