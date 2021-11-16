How Indiana Families Can Turn a Shoebox Into a Christmas Miracle for Kids Around the World

Not that I look forward to severe weather (which I know is a really strange way to start an article), but whenever there is a severe storm threat in the area and the local news interrupts "our regularly scheduled program" to track it and let us know when and if we'll need to head to our basement or safe space in the house, I always find myself learning about places in our area I never knew existed. You know what I'm talking about, right? It's when Wayne Hart (WEHT), Jeff Lyons (WFIE), or Cameron Hopman (WEVV) trace a line along the front edge of the storm line and drag it out to show when the storm is expected to hit a particular area. For example, after drawing out the tracking box, they'll warn residents in Solitude, Greenbriar, Eby, or Buckskin that the storm is 15 to 20 minutes away. Every time it happens, it's like we get a little geography lesson about the area some of us have called home our entire lives.

