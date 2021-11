SYFY’s new CHUCKY series? The show is currently airing Tuesdays at 10pm on SYFY and on USA Network in the US, and on the Showcase channel in Canada. Plot Overview: The series takes place after the events of Cult of Chucky. In the city of Hackensack, New Jersey, 14-years-old Jake Wheeler buys a Good Guy doll at a yard sale to use it in his contemporary art project. He later discovers that the doll is possessed by the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray, who in this form is known as Chucky. Jake soon becomes involved in a series of strange events involving the doll, who unleashes a wave of shocking murders around the town. In addition, a series of flashbacks explore Charles’s past as a seemingly normal kid who somehow became one of Hackensack’s most notorious killers.

