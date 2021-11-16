ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Support Blackfoot Clearwater bill

Missoulian
 6 days ago

The history of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) is dramatically different from most bills. It began as a conversation in 2001 when snowmobilers requested winter motorized access in the Mission Mountains. Conversation between snowmobilers and wilderness advocates resulted in...

missoulian.com

Missoulian

In the Flathead Valley, civic leaders struggle with a worsening housing ‘crisis’

WHITEFISH — Ed Docter, owner of a bar and ski shop in Whitefish, didn’t think he’d have any problems finding help this summer, even in the midst of a nationwide labor shortage. After all, Montana Tap House and Tamarack Ski Shop offer competitive wages and a fun atmosphere. But reality caught up with Docter in August when he had to cancel his regular lunch service for about a month because he was short-staffed.
WHITEFISH, MT
