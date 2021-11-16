Letter to the editor: Support Blackfoot Clearwater bill

With respect, Helene Sulitzer needs to re-read my letter regarding Joe Kent a little more carefully. Nowhere in my letter did I attempt to “discourage Erin [Van Natta] from expressing her political views.” I merely tried to temper some of her optimism about how much influence a freshman congressperson has. Indeed, I complimented her for her knowledge of issues, and was pleased with her passion when I said “not bad for a recent high school graduate.” And, I completely agree with Ms. Sulitzer’s statement that Ms. Van Natta is “a young person (who) gave enough thought about her community to speak up. We all need to speak up and encourage our youth to be involved in politics.” Whether I agree with her or not, I welcome reading Ms. Van Natta’s views anytime.

BATTLE GROUND, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO