Bachmeier 1

Records: Boise State 7-4, 5-2. New Mexico 3-8, 1-6. Why the Broncos won: Boise State’s special teams produced the first 17 points of the game, running back George Holani rushed for more than 100 yards for the third week in a row and the Broncos’ defense stymied the New Mexico offense. Boise State blocked two punts, both of which were returned for touchdowns in the first half, and field goal kicker Jonah Dalmas finished the game 3-for-3 on field goals, which left him two shy of tying Tyler Rausa’s single-season record of 25 made field foals.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO