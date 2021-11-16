Bachmeier 1

BOISE — Khalil Shakir made a little history in what will likely be his final home game on The Blue. The Boise State senior wide receiver had seven catches for 116 yards in Saturday’s 37-0 win over New Mexico at Albertsons Stadium to give him 1,043 receiving yards on the season.
Records: Boise State 7-4, 5-2. New Mexico 3-8, 1-6. Why the Broncos won: Boise State’s special teams produced the first 17 points of the game, running back George Holani rushed for more than 100 yards for the third week in a row and the Broncos’ defense stymied the New Mexico offense. Boise State blocked two punts, both of which were returned for touchdowns in the first half, and field goal kicker Jonah Dalmas finished the game 3-for-3 on field goals, which left him two shy of tying Tyler Rausa’s single-season record of 25 made field foals.
A Quadrant 1 victory slipped through Boise State’s grasp in the final minutes Thursday afternoon. The Broncos and No. 22 St. Bonaventure were tied at 59 with 5:24 to play, but the Bonnies, who made five of their final six shots, surged to a 67-61 victory in the first game of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.
Paityn and Paige Avalos ask their dad, Boise State football coach Andy Avalos, “all the time” if they can go to work with him. They know that football isn’t just for the boys — and that isn’t just a nice sentiment. Krystle Apellaniz was part of the officiating crew for...
Series: Tied 3-3 Last Meeting: San Diego State 19-13, Oct. 6, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. TV: CBS (PxP: Rich Waltz, Analyst: Aaron Taylor, Sideline: Sherree Burruss) Radio: Bronco Radio Network (PxP: Bob Behler, Analyst: Pete Cavender) Listen | Watch. Boise State travels to Carson, Calif., to face No. 22 San...
LARAMIE – Chad Muma will take his final ride with the Cowboys in Laramie. The star linebacker was named one of six Butkus Award finalists on Monday, two days after racking up 17 tackles to lead the defense during Wyoming’s 44-17 road win over Utah State.
Wisconsin football adds 3-star linebacker Aidan Vaughan to 2022 recruiting class. Aidan Vaughan has been a late-riser on the recruiting trail, with all of his Power Five offers coming since October, but he has potential to be an inside or outside linebacker for the Badgers.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico football will honor its seniors in the final home game of the season on Friday. Fourteen of those seniors are saying goodbye for a second time after getting a super senior year due to COVID-19. “Those guys come back and they decide that they’re all in, regardless […]
